Mathias Boe's lesser-known facts

Taapsee Pannu is a popular and critically acclaimed actor in the Bollywood and South film industry. She has worked in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies. Taapsee started her career in the entertainment industry as a model and made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu movie, Jhummandi Naadam and in 2011, she made her debut in the Tamil industry with the movie, Aadukala. In 2013, Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor and rose to fame in 2016 with the commercially successful courtroom drama, Pink. Since then, Taapsee Pannu has been unstoppable as she featured in many successful movies. Over the years, Taapsee Pannu has raised the bar of acting in the Hindi film industry and has been acknowledged with the Best Actor Award in 2019 and 2020 for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh and Thappad. Along with often being praised for her on-screen performances, Taapsee Pannu makes headlines for her relationship with former badminton player, Mathias Boe. Here are the lesser-known facts about Mathias Boe. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Mathias Boe Instagram