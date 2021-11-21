PHOTOS: Taapsee Pannu & Pratik Gandhi SPOTTED in Jaipur shooting for ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’

Published on Nov 21, 2021 04:56 PM IST   |  1.9K
   
    Taapsee Pannu & Pratik Gandhi on the sets in Jaipur

    It was only recently that Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi's upcoming movie 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?' was announced. Well, today both the actors were spotted in Jaipur as they were shooting for the film.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Taapsee & Pratik can be seen vibing with each other

    Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi can be seen vibing with each other on the sets. Both the actors who were clicked together could be seen sharing a laugh.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Coffee before anything else for Taapsee!

    Taapsee Pannu can be seen talking to Pratik Gandhi in the pictures that were clicked. In this particular picture we can see the actress holding a coffee mug as she was shooting with Pratik.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Taapsee's swag!

    Taapsee is giving a biker girl vibe as she is dressed in a leather jacket over her tee and black jeans. Taapsee has tied her hair in a ponytail and is wearing a black sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : APH Images