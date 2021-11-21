PHOTOS: Taapsee Pannu & Pratik Gandhi SPOTTED in Jaipur shooting for ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’

It was only recently that Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi's upcoming movie 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?' was announced. Well, today both the actors were spotted in Jaipur as they were shooting for the film.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi can be seen vibing with each other on the sets. Both the actors who were clicked together could be seen sharing a laugh.
Taapsee Pannu can be seen talking to Pratik Gandhi in the pictures that were clicked. In this particular picture we can see the actress holding a coffee mug as she was shooting with Pratik.
Taapsee is giving a biker girl vibe as she is dressed in a leather jacket over her tee and black jeans. Taapsee has tied her hair in a ponytail and is wearing a black sunglasses.