Taapsee Pannu and sister Shagun share the best camaraderie and prove a sibling is your ideal BFF; See Photos

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu and Shagun's adorable snaps

Taapsee Pannu is breaking societal barriers and stereotypes not only by her on-screen roles but also by her strong off-screen persona. Her interviews and social media presence is powerful and often makes headlines. After making her place down South, the actress started in Bollywood with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor and has been unstoppable ever since. Her journey in this industry has been quite a rollercoaster but films like Baby, Naam Shabana and Pink become the breakthrough roles that made her popular and garnered her a massive fan following. The actress has delivered an impeccable performance in several films such as Game Over, Saandh Ki Aankh, Thappad, Badla, Manmarziyaan and Soorma to name a few. She has been incredibly active during the lockdown on social media and has blessed her fans with a lot of amazing throwback memories from her personal life and life on sets. Amid her busy schedule, the actress also makes sure to take out time for spending time with her family. She is extremely close to her sister Shagun Pannu and their adorable snaps on Instagram shell out major sibling goals. Last year, the duo shared the best banter as they made an appearance on Pinkvilla's talk show No More Secrets. On the show, Shagun reminisced about the time when she was compared to Taapsee all her life. "We had the same teachers who taught her four or five years before me. She was the head girl of the school and I would be compared to her all the time. She was the one who was the first bencher and I was just passing because I was an average student. I have suffered so much because of her." Not only that, but they also spoke about their opinions about each other's boyfriends. "I have never liked Taapsee's boyfriends except one that was long ago. Now, she's got lucky (referring to her current boyfriend). First of all, they were so ugly," she laughs out loud. Setting sibling goals much? Take a look at their endearing snaps that prove a sister is your best friend forever!

Photo Credit : Instagram