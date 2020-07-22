/
Taapsee Pannu and sister Shagun share the best camaraderie and prove a sibling is your ideal BFF; See Photos
Taapsee Pannu has taken the industry by storm with her impeccable talent, versatility and outspoken nature. She also shares a close bond with sister Shagun and their social media snaps are proof. Check out their photos!
Ekta Varma
Published: July 22, 2020 07:57 pm
Take a look at Taapsee Pannu and Shagun's adorable snaps
Taapsee Pannu is breaking societal barriers and stereotypes not only by her on-screen roles but also by her strong off-screen persona. Her interviews and social media presence is powerful and often makes headlines. After making her place down South, the actress started in Bollywood with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor and has been unstoppable ever since. Her journey in this industry has been quite a rollercoaster but films like Baby, Naam Shabana and Pink become the breakthrough roles that made her popular and garnered her a massive fan following. The actress has delivered an impeccable performance in several films such as Game Over, Saandh Ki Aankh, Thappad, Badla, Manmarziyaan and Soorma to name a few. She has been incredibly active during the lockdown on social media and has blessed her fans with a lot of amazing throwback memories from her personal life and life on sets. Amid her busy schedule, the actress also makes sure to take out time for spending time with her family. She is extremely close to her sister Shagun Pannu and their adorable snaps on Instagram shell out major sibling goals. Last year, the duo shared the best banter as they made an appearance on Pinkvilla's talk show No More Secrets. On the show, Shagun reminisced about the time when she was compared to Taapsee all her life. "We had the same teachers who taught her four or five years before me. She was the head girl of the school and I would be compared to her all the time. She was the one who was the first bencher and I was just passing because I was an average student. I have suffered so much because of her." Not only that, but they also spoke about their opinions about each other's boyfriends. "I have never liked Taapsee's boyfriends except one that was long ago. Now, she's got lucky (referring to her current boyfriend). First of all, they were so ugly," she laughs out loud. Setting sibling goals much? Take a look at their endearing snaps that prove a sister is your best friend forever!
Vacation days
When they spent their beach vacation together and made the best memories.
Yoga partners
Siblings who stay fit together, stay together!
Surprise visits on sets
When Shagun visited Taapsee on the sets of her film and the actress was overjoyed.
A heart-warming candid click
This candid click will surely melt your hearts.
Twinning in blue
Taapsee's little sister is her absolute favourite human and this pic is proof!
Playing with filters
When the duo played with a few filters during their selfie game.
Picture perfect
This pic screams of what a 'selfie goals' looks like.
Bringing in the new year together
When Taapsee and Shagun spent their new years together and clicked a beautiful picture with fireworks.
No makeup selfies
They indeed look flawless sans makeup.
Celebratory days
The sisters look beautiful in ethnic looks and we are in love with this pic.
