1 / 6

Taapsee Pannu’s mesmerising vacation pictures

Taapsee Pannu is an acclaimed actress. She has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. She started her career as a model and made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu movie, Jhummandi Naadam. In 2011, she made her debut in the Tamil film industry with Aadukala. In 2013, Taapsee pannu made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan's, Chashme Baddoor. Taapsee Pannu gained more recognition in 2016 with the commercially successful courtroom drama, Pink. Since then, Taapsee Pannu has been unstoppable and went on to do many hit movies. Over the years, Taapsee Pannu raised the bar of acting in Hindi cinema. Taapsee won awards in 2019 and 2020 for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh and Thappad. Despite having a busy schedule, Taapsee knows how to unwind. Here are pictures of Taapsee Pannu from her vacation that will make you want to pick up your bag and travel the world. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Taapsee Pannu Instagram