Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu to Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress: 5 upcoming sports dramas to look forward to

Upcoming sports drama

Over the years, Bollywood filmmakers have tried hands on different genres. Family dramas, action entertainers, comedy, horror and more, the Indian Cinemas has never missed out on a chance to entertain the audience. Interestingly, of late, the filmmakers have been quite intrigued by the sports drama and this genre has attracted a large set of audiences to theatres time and again. From cricket to football, Indian filmmakers have made sure to encash the country’s love for different sports through their films. From Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom, Soorma, Saina, Rashmi Rocket to cricket dramas like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Azhar, Sachin, 83 etc, each sports drama was a treat to the fans. Though some of the sports dramas were biopic, each movie ended up leaving a lasting impact on the audience as it spoke volumes about the hard work and the never give up spirit. Interestingly, Bollywood is coming up with some intriguing sports drama in the coming days which has got the fans quite excited. Here’s a look:

Photo Credit : YouTube