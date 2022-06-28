Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu to Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress: 5 upcoming sports dramas to look forward to

Over the years, Bollywood filmmakers have tried hands on different genres. Family dramas, action entertainers, comedy, horror and more, the Indian Cinemas has never missed out on a chance to entertain the audience. Interestingly, of late, the filmmakers have been quite intrigued by the sports drama and this genre has attracted a large set of audiences to theatres time and again. From cricket to football, Indian filmmakers have made sure to encash the country’s love for different sports through their films.
From Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom, Soorma, Saina, Rashmi Rocket to cricket dramas like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Azhar, Sachin, 83 etc, each sports drama was a treat to the fans. Though some of the sports dramas were biopic, each movie ended up leaving a lasting impact on the audience as it spoke volumes about the hard work and the never give up spirit. Interestingly, Bollywood is coming up with some intriguing sports drama in the coming days which has got the fans quite excited. Here’s a look:
Photo Credit : YouTube
Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Shabaash Mithu is the biopic of former cricket Mithali Raj. The movie will feature Taapsee playing the role of a cricketer for the first time and she has worked hard to get into the skin of the character. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, Shabaash Mithu will hit the screens on July 15.
Helmed by Amit Sharma, Miadaan is based on the golden era of Indian football. The movie will star Ajay Devgn playing the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The sports drama will also star Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Helmed by Sharan Sharma, Mr and Mrs Mahi will mark Rajkummar Rao and Janvhi Kapoor’s reunion after their 2021 release Roohi. The movie will feature Rajkummar and Janhvi in the role of Mahendra and Mahi respectively. It is reported that Janhvi will be seen playing the role of a cricketer.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Starring Vijay Deverakond and Ananya Panday in the lead, this Puri Jagannadh directorial narrates the rags to riches story of a boxer. Liger is a story of a slumdog from Mumbai who ends up becoming an MMA champion.
Marking Anushka Sharma’s comeback to screens after four years, Chakda Xpress is a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will feature Anushka in the role of a cricketer and she has begun shooting for the film.
