Taapsee Pannu stuns in a white outfit as she gets snapped post a salon session; See PHOTOS

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood and South. The actress recently stepped out in the city and was spotted post salon session. Check out her latest pictures.
27082 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Taapsee Pannu gets spotted in the city

    Taapsee Pannu is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood and South. The stunning actress made her acting debut with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam and later starred in films like Aadukalam, Vastadu Naa Raju, and more. She made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor and later went on to star in Pink, The Ghazi Attack, Mission Mangal and others. She was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh. She essayed the role of septuagenarian sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar in the same. Taapsee has proved that she is one remarkable actress in Bollywood. She has been lately creating a huge buzz due to her fight with Kangana Ranaut. During her conversation with a leading daily, Kangana called out Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. She said, 'If you love KJo, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking that Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism.' The same didn't go down well with the actress who later took to Twitter and shared her thoughts on the same. In a recent interview with India Today, Taapsee opened up about on the insider vs outsider debate. She revealed that she has been replaced in a lot of movies with star kids. However, she added that she refuses to be bitter about it. The actress recently stepped out in the city and was spotted post salon session. Check out her latest pictures.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Keeping it simple

    The actress opted for a white outfit and looked pretty in it. She carried a sling bag along with her.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Papped post salon session

    The actress treated herself with a salon session.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Safety first

    Taapsee made sure to wear a mask.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Happily posing for the paparazzi

    The actress happily posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Leaving in her car

    She waved happily to the paparazzi before leaving in her car.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Taapsee and Kangana Ranaut's war of words

    The fight began when Kangana called Taapsee a B grade actress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    On Kangana rejecting Sand Ki Aankh

    In an interview with India Today, Taapsee revealed that Kangana refused to work with her in Sand Ki Aankh. She said, “Kangana was approached by the makers. I was told that it was turned down saying that why do you need another actress when I am doing it, you can make it about one person. My director wasn’t okay with changing the script.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

