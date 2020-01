1 / 6

Taapsee Pannu

One of the most bankable actresses in the film industry presently is none other than Tapsee Pannu. The gorgeous actress has made great progress in various spheres and has already taken over the showbiz in just a small span of time with her power-packed performances. Tapsee, who made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the movie Chashme Baddoor has indeed come a long way. She has created a niche for herself among other celebs. Back in 2016, the actress finally got all the recognition after her remarkable performance alongside Akshay Kumar in the film Baby. The actress proved her mettle with her breakthrough performance in the movie Pink with Amitabh Bachchan, which made her stand apart from the crowd. She is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry with some great on-screen characters. Whenever Tapsee is seen on-screen, she’s always full of energy and there is never a dull moment. With sheer perseverance and hard work, she has made a name for herself and makes sure that her fans fall in love with every inch fo drama and thrill with her performance. Apart from her on-screen performances, her off-screen personality also deserves a lot of praises, as she is known to put forward her opinions and thoughts in the most beautiful ways. The trailer of her upcoming movie Thappad just dropped in and it has already created a buzz among the public. The movie is all set to hit the screens on February 28 and is expected to do well in the box office. Ahead of her movie’s release, we bring you some of her best path-breaking performances in these remarkable movies.

Photo Credit : Instagram