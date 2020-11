1 / 8

Tabu Birthday Special: Check out these movies of the actress you must add to your watch list

Tabu is known as one of the most talented actors of the Indian Cinema. The actress turns a year older today and social media is already filled with amazing wishes for her. The recently released 'A Suitable Boy' has Tabu delivering an impeccable performance. Born as Tabassum Hashmi, she has not only made her mark in Bollywood but also went on to work in films of different languages like English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali. The talented actor has been bestowed with National Film Awards twice for her performances in Maachis and Chandni Bar. Right from essaying the role of a simple village girl in Virasat to portraying a grey role in Andhadhun, Tabu has made us believe that there'll be no one like her. She took up a challenging role opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Cheeni Kum and wowed everyone with her commendable performance in the same. Even if a film fails to perform at the box office, Tabu never fails to impress us with her outstanding acting skills. Today, we have a list of some non-hindi performances by the actress which you should add to your must-watch list.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani