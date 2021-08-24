Tabu: PHOTOS of the Bollywood celebrity prove age is just a number

Tabu is an Indian actor. She has been in the industry for over three decades and has appeared in over hundred successful movies. Tabu made her acting debut in 1982 as a child artist with Bazaar and in 1991 as an adult artist with the Telugu movie, Coolie No 1. After that, she made her Bollywood debut as a lead character in 1992 with Mashooq. Tabu’s journey in the movie industry has been worth an applause and she has also been acknowledged with many awards and accolades. The actor has time and again proved that age is just a number, with her natural beauty and phenomenal work on-screen. Here are pictures that prove Tabu is ageing like fine wine. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Tabu Instagram
Tabu looks like a diva sitting on a green velvet chair wearing a short black dress, along with black heels and a messy bun.
The actor shares a picture of herself wearing a white outfit, posing in front of a white background.
Tabu poses for the camera wearing a fancy fluffy red and peach gown, along with earrings.
The evergreen celebrity shares a close up picture of her in a red outfit with nude makeup and kohl eyes as she ties her hair in a neat and tight ponytail.
Tabu looks gorgeous in a sleeveless deep V-neck black full-length outfit.