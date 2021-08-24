Tabu: PHOTOS of the Bollywood celebrity prove age is just a number

1 / 6

Tabu flaunting her natural beauty and proving age can never be a barrier

Tabu is an Indian actor. She has been in the industry for over three decades and has appeared in over hundred successful movies. Tabu made her acting debut in 1982 as a child artist with Bazaar and in 1991 as an adult artist with the Telugu movie, Coolie No 1. After that, she made her Bollywood debut as a lead character in 1992 with Mashooq. Tabu’s journey in the movie industry has been worth an applause and she has also been acknowledged with many awards and accolades. The actor has time and again proved that age is just a number, with her natural beauty and phenomenal work on-screen. Here are pictures that prove Tabu is ageing like fine wine. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Tabu Instagram