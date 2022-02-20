PHOTOS: 6 dapper selfies by the diligent leader and rapper of NCT, Taeyong

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various looks owned by the dashing singer NCT's Taeyong

Taeyong is a South Korean rapper, singer, dancer, and songwriter. He is best known as a member and leader of South Korean boy band NCT. On April 3, 2016, Taeyong was confirmed as a member of boy group NCT in its first sub-unit, NCT U. He officially debuted with NCT U's digital single, ‘The 7th Sense’ released on April 8, in which he and Mark participated in songwriting. Later that year, Taeyong was announced as a member and leader of NCT's second sub-unit, NCT 127. On July 6, 2016, he officially made his second debut with NCT 127's ‘Fire Truck’. Three days later, they released their first mini-album, ‘NCT #127’, for which Taeyong co-wrote 3 songs. In July 2019, Taeyong released his first solo song, "Long Flight", which he had written and co-composed, with an accompanying music video. The track served as the finale of Season 3 of the SM Station project. The song debuted at #6 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. On August 8, 2019, Taeyong was revealed as a member of SuperM, a K-pop supergroup created by SM Entertainment in collaboration with Capitol Records. The group's promotions began in October, and were aimed at the American market. The group released their first EP, ‘SuperM’, for which Taeyong co-wrote the song ‘No Manners’. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart. Also in August, Taeyong and Punch collaborated on an OST song for ‘Hotel del Luna’, titled ‘Love del Luna’, which was the soundtrack's thirteenth (and final) part. Later that year, Taeyong featured on Marteen's ‘Mood’. Taeyong co-wrote the title track for NCT 127's third album ‘Sticker’, which went on to become the best selling album in SM Entertainment's history. He was credited as a choreographer and lyricist on the special album ‘2021 Winter SMTown: SMCU Express’, having worked on the track ‘Zoo’.

Photo Credit : Instagram/taeoxo_nct