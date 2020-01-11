Home
Tahir Raj Bhasin: THESE lesser known facts about the ’83 actor would inspire you

However big or small the role is, Tahir is one such actor who has shown dedication in his work and loves going into the depths of a character to do justice to it on-screen. We bring you some of the lesser-known facts of this actor.
  • 1 / 9
    Tahir Raj Bhasin

    After doing special appearances in films like Kai Po Che! And One by Two, Tahir Raj Bhasin shot to fame by being an integral part for the film Chhichore, where he was seen playing the role of a sports champion. Back in 2014, Tahir became famous for his villainous role in Mardaani and then went on to be parts of films like Force 2 and Manto. Tahir also shared that ‘Chhichore had been the toughest film that he had done so far, as it took rigorous training and nearly 4 months to excel in different kinds of sports - athletics, football, kabaddi and volleyball to become confident of playing, Derek the on-screen character. Today the makers of the upcoming movie ’83 dropped a character poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is playing the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the movie. Tahir revealed that it has been a wonderful experience for him when he met the legendary cricketer for the first time. Film ’83 has been in the headlines since it’s announcement and has already created a buzz among the public moreover because of leading celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starring in the movie. Directed by Kabir Singh, the film is all set to hit the screens on April 2020. Talking about Tahir, the star has always been in the limelight due to his exceptional acting skills, and the kind of roles he chooses to play on-screen. However big or small the role is, Tahir is one such actor who has shown dedication in his work and loves going into the depths of a character to do justice to it on-screen. We bring you some of the lesser-known facts of this actor.

  • 2 / 9
    Non-filmy background

    Tahir’s entire family is from the aviation field. His grandfather and father were both fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force and his younger brother is a pilot is a commercial airline.

  • 3 / 9
    Love for media

    Before moving to Melbourne for his post-production,Tahir worked with a reputed national news production company after completing his education in Delhi.

  • 4 / 9
    Good start

    He made his Bollywood debut as a villain in the 2014 movie, Mardaani.

  • 5 / 9
    Popular face on television

    He came to TV with Axe Chickipedia with Nafisa Sharma, while doing modelling and being part of many commercials.

  • 6 / 9
    Roots

    Tahir is multicultural. He is the son of a Punjabi father and a Kashmiri-Maharashtrian mother.

  • 7 / 9
    Anything for the best of his character

    Tahir who is a non-smoker opened up that he smoked 200 packs of green tea cigarettes for his character in Chhichore.

  • 8 / 9
    Passionate about acting

    He started acting at the age of 13, and at the age of 23 moved to Mumbai to pursue acting as his career.

  • 9 / 9
    Fame at a young age

    Back in 2017, Tahir appeared in a web series, where he played the lead role, and in the same year was also featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

