Tahir Raj Bhasin: THESE lesser known facts about the ’83 actor would inspire you

Tahir Raj Bhasin

After doing special appearances in films like Kai Po Che! And One by Two, Tahir Raj Bhasin shot to fame by being an integral part for the film Chhichore, where he was seen playing the role of a sports champion. Back in 2014, Tahir became famous for his villainous role in Mardaani and then went on to be parts of films like Force 2 and Manto. Tahir also shared that ‘Chhichore had been the toughest film that he had done so far, as it took rigorous training and nearly 4 months to excel in different kinds of sports - athletics, football, kabaddi and volleyball to become confident of playing, Derek the on-screen character. Today the makers of the upcoming movie ’83 dropped a character poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is playing the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the movie. Tahir revealed that it has been a wonderful experience for him when he met the legendary cricketer for the first time. Film ’83 has been in the headlines since it’s announcement and has already created a buzz among the public moreover because of leading celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starring in the movie. Directed by Kabir Singh, the film is all set to hit the screens on April 2020. Talking about Tahir, the star has always been in the limelight due to his exceptional acting skills, and the kind of roles he chooses to play on-screen. However big or small the role is, Tahir is one such actor who has shown dedication in his work and loves going into the depths of a character to do justice to it on-screen. We bring you some of the lesser-known facts of this actor.

Photo Credit : Instagram