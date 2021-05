1 / 8

Bollywood actors sharing pictures of the heavy rains caused by Tauktae

India has been facing a series of unfortunate events. The second wave of Coronavirus is very scary and difficult to handle in itself but there is another thing added on top of that. The very severe cyclonic storm, Tauktae is currently active that made its landfall in the state of Gujrat, India, also affecting states that include Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, and Karnataka and the union territories of Lakshadweep, Daman, and Diu. Tauktae brought very heavy rainfall and flash floods to the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Lakshadweep, and Kerala on May 17, 2021. These states faced many widespread infrastructural and agricultural damages. Many people including a huge amount of fishmen even lost their lives due to Tauktae. There were issues like power cuts and gas leaks in many places. Bollywood celebrities, that have successfully created a huge fanbase for themselves, are often spotted addressing issues through their social media. Speaking on Tauktae, many Bollywood celebrities took to their official social media handles to share the view from where they are staying. While some shared pictures of the bad condition caused by Tauktae, some shared pictures of the way they spent their time. Here are the pictures shared by Bollywood actors on the day of Tauktae. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Tahira Kashyap Instagram and Varun Dhawan Instagram