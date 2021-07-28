Advertisement
  4. From Taimur Ali Khan to Vamika Kohli: PHOTOS of celebrity children who have been setting the internet on fire

From Taimur Ali Khan to Vamika Kohli: PHOTOS of celebrity children who have been setting the internet on fire

Social media is being flooded with pictures of celebrity children, whose fans await to see one glimpse of them. Read ahead to take a look.
    Adorable little celebrity kids

    Social media has become a huge part of Bollywood. The Hindi Film Industry has always started and followed the new trends. The paparazzi have been constant followers of the Bollywood celebrities, whose every move is captured by their camera. Along from their photos, the social media has also started to show special interest in the celebrity children, who are aware that there are going to be cameras and paps following them everywhere they go. The kids of the popular Bollywood star have now also become "celebrities" due to the fact that they belong to the beloved actors. People love to know about the likes and dislikes of these little stars and have often been spotted paying special attention to their many pictures that keep floating on the internet. Here are pictures of some of the adorable celebrity children, who have set the internet on fire, as fans always want to see even a glimpse of them. Read ahead to take a look.

    Taimur Ali Khan

    Taimur Ali Khan is the first son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Born on December 20, 2016, and elder brother to Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan’s third child after Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

    Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

    Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is the only child of Bollywood actors, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. She was born on September 29, 2017, and since then has been a fan-favourite due to her sweet pictures.

    Roohi and Yash Johar

    Roohi Johar and Yash Johar are the two twins of Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar. They were born on February 7, 2017, through surrogacy.

    Vamika Kohli

    Vamika Kohli is the daughter of the Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma, and the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli. Ever since Vamika was born on January 11, 2021, fans have only seen her covered on the social media handles of her parents.

    Abram Khan

    Abram Khan is the third child of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan and entrepreneur, Gauri Khan. He was born on May 27, 2013, through surrogacy.

