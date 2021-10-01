5 Times Taimur Ali Khan proved he is just as stylish as his mum Kareena Kapoor Khan

2 / 5

Taimur's cool shorts & superman mask

Ever since the pandemic has hit, wearing our masks have become mandatory and it is the new normal. Everyone wants to look good and has started matching their masks with their attire for that extra glam quotient. Well, even at this age, Taimur sure has the sense of what is matching and what is not. He is rocking a blue shorts with an orange tee and is wearing a superman mask that perfectly matches with his shoes.

Photo Credit : Taimur's cool shorts & superman mask