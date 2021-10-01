5 Times Taimur Ali Khan proved he is just as stylish as his mum Kareena Kapoor Khan

Can you imagine wearing boots and carrying that look like a pro when you have just begun walking leaving your parents hands? Well, many of us might not be comfortable and confident in carrying a boots even after we grow up. But, Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan showed us that he is indeed a fashionista's child by making a striking presence in one of his airport looks as he slayed in a white tee over a blue denim and brown boots.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Ever since the pandemic has hit, wearing our masks have become mandatory and it is the new normal. Everyone wants to look good and has started matching their masks with their attire for that extra glam quotient. Well, even at this age, Taimur sure has the sense of what is matching and what is not. He is rocking a blue shorts with an orange tee and is wearing a superman mask that perfectly matches with his shoes.
Photo Credit : Taimur's cool shorts & superman mask
Look at that style! Taimur looks his stylish best in this tribal printed kurta. We have to admit that the Jr. Chote Nawab is born stylish. Nailing this unique style and making a statement is not everyone's cup of tea. But here's Taimur looking like a rockstar even at this age.
Photo Credit : Taimur's stylish tribal printed kurta
Look at that gentleman! Taimur looks so fine in this neatly tucked in shirt and denim with a belt and sneakers. His semi formal avatar surely is a win win amongst the netizens.
Be it western or ethnic, Taimur is a slayer in all the attires. Kareena is making him follow her footsteps by turning him into a little fashionista.