6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan displayed his creativity; See PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan unleashes his inner artist

Taimur Ali Khan is a nationwide star and amongst the most popular star kids. The little munchkin is extremely loved and adored by the entire nation. He is also a bigtime craze amongst the B-town celebs. Many celebs have often expressed their fondness for the munchkin. From many stalking his pictures as a guilty pleasure to Ranveer Singh expressing the desire to work with him in the future, Tim Tim is everyone's favourite and there is no denying that. He is a paparazzi favourite and is often captured at his playdates, walks with dad Saif Ali Khan, regular outings with his nanny and his 'happy wave' is highly missed by the netizens amid lockdown. However, to everyone's delight, his mommy Kareena Kapoor is making sure to give the fans a treat as she keeps posting his photos and adorable #QuaranTim moments on her Instagram. Taimur has loved drawing and exploring his artistic skills. The adorable kid is often seen with a paper and pen, drawing and colouring away somewhere. From his bathrobe pictures to his art pieces, gardening sessions with dad Saif Ali Khan to his hand-made 'pasta' jewellery, his quarantine diaries are the best thing on the internet! Check out times when the kiddo explored his inner artist and displayed his creativity.

Photo Credit : Instagram