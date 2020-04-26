X
6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan displayed his creativity; See PHOTOS

6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan displayed his creativity; See PHOTOS

The nation's most favourite star kid, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is adored by everyone. The star kid loves to paint and often unleashes his inner artist! Check out photos.
4778 reads Mumbai Updated: April 26, 2020 01:00 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Taimur Ali Khan unleashes his inner artist

    Taimur Ali Khan unleashes his inner artist

    Taimur Ali Khan is a nationwide star and amongst the most popular star kids. The little munchkin is extremely loved and adored by the entire nation. He is also a bigtime craze amongst the B-town celebs. Many celebs have often expressed their fondness for the munchkin. From many stalking his pictures as a guilty pleasure to Ranveer Singh expressing the desire to work with him in the future, Tim Tim is everyone's favourite and there is no denying that. He is a paparazzi favourite and is often captured at his playdates, walks with dad Saif Ali Khan, regular outings with his nanny and his 'happy wave' is highly missed by the netizens amid lockdown. However, to everyone's delight, his mommy Kareena Kapoor is making sure to give the fans a treat as she keeps posting his photos and adorable #QuaranTim moments on her Instagram. Taimur has loved drawing and exploring his artistic skills. The adorable kid is often seen with a paper and pen, drawing and colouring away somewhere. From his bathrobe pictures to his art pieces, gardening sessions with dad Saif Ali Khan to his hand-made 'pasta' jewellery, his quarantine diaries are the best thing on the internet! Check out times when the kiddo explored his inner artist and displayed his creativity.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Bringing out his inner Picasso

    Bringing out his inner Picasso

    Bebo uploaded this snap and captioned it as, "Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach. #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Pasta La Vista

    Pasta La Vista

    When Taimur made a necklace out of pasta for mom Kareena!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Future Artists at work

    Future Artists at work

    Taimur engrossed in a drawing session with cousin Inaaya.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    For the love of Ice-creams

    For the love of Ice-creams

    That's such an endearing piece of art!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Forever painting partner

    Forever painting partner

    It seems cousins Inaaya and Taimur are each other's forever colouring partners!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Love this snap!

    Love this snap!

    Taimur's love for painting is surely beyond adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

