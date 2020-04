1 / 6

Check out these pictures of celebrities who made this week entertaining

As the lockdown increases keeping in mind the safety of our country though the outbreak has affected schools, colleges, and the Indian Economy. A lot of movies have pushed their release dates, shoots have been canceled and Bollywood actors have been using this quarantine time to do other things at home. The outbreak had a negative impact on the TV industry as well. Actress Anushka Sharma just shared a video of herself cheering her husband like a crazy fan of the cricketer as she is sure he misses his time on the field immediately breaking the internet, from Ranveer Singh to Karan Johar everyone started giving their reactions to the video. It's not only Anushka's video but also a throwback picture of the diva with actress Sonam Kapoor from years back which stormed the internet. Several actors are sharing throwback images and pictures of themselves at their homes as well and have been urging their fans to cooperate with the government for a quick recovery from the epidemic by staying indoors. Take a look at some of the best pictures of this week which kept us entertained.

Photo Credit : Instagram