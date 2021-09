1 / 6

Unique names of Bollywood celeb kids

Everything that the Bollywood celebrities do, becomes a trend. They have the responsibility of having the power to influence people heavily. This is the reason why Bollywood celebrities try to do things in a certain way and are often spotted grabbing attention with their actions. Fans are not only interested in what these celebrities do, but are even more interested in the lives of their children, starting with the names of Bollywood couple’s newborn kids. Here are some of the most unique Bollywood celebrity children’s names, which set the internet on fire. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla