/
/
/
Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Playing cricket to goofy pic with Kareena Kapoor; Tim's viral moments of 2020
Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Playing cricket to goofy pic with Kareena Kapoor; Tim's viral moments of 2020
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his birthday today. On that note, here's a look at his viral moments.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
22650 reads
Mumbai
Updated: December 20, 2020 09:04 am
-
1 / 13
-
2 / 13
-
3 / 13
-
4 / 13
-
5 / 13
-
6 / 13
-
7 / 13
-
8 / 13
-
9 / 13
-
10 / 13
-
11 / 13
-
12 / 13
-
13 / 13