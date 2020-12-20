Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Playing cricket to goofy pic with Kareena Kapoor; Tim's viral moments of 2020

1 / 13

Taimur Ali Khan's viral moments of 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turns a year older today. The little munchkin, as we know, is one of the most popular star kids in India. He can give many actors a run for their money. Taimur has many fan clubs dedicated to him on social media. Even celebrities are a big fan of the little nawab. During Koffee with Karan, when Karan Johar asked Ranveer Singh as to out of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, which Khan he would like to work with, Ranveer had an interesting answer and he took Taimur's name. The actor mentioned that when Tim becomes an actor, he would love to play his father's role. With his cute antics, Taimur has definitely won many hearts. Every time he steps out, Tim creates buzz. During the lockdown, many fans have been missing his adorable pictures. Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her Instagram debut this year, she has been treating fans with Taimur's cute moments. From learning to paint to his gardening session with dad Saif Ali Khan, Bebo kept her son's followers up to date about Tim's life. This year, he created buzz multiple times. And as he turns a year older today, we take a look at his viral moments.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram