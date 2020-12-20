Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Playing cricket to goofy pic with Kareena Kapoor; Tim's viral moments of 2020

Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his birthday today. On that note, here's a look at his viral moments.
22650 reads Mumbai Updated: December 20, 2020 09:04 am
    Taimur Ali Khan's viral moments of 2020

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turns a year older today. The little munchkin, as we know, is one of the most popular star kids in India. He can give many actors a run for their money. Taimur has many fan clubs dedicated to him on social media. Even celebrities are a big fan of the little nawab. During Koffee with Karan, when Karan Johar asked Ranveer Singh as to out of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, which Khan he would like to work with, Ranveer had an interesting answer and he took Taimur's name. The actor mentioned that when Tim becomes an actor, he would love to play his father's role. With his cute antics, Taimur has definitely won many hearts. Every time he steps out, Tim creates buzz. During the lockdown, many fans have been missing his adorable pictures. Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her Instagram debut this year, she has been treating fans with Taimur's cute moments. From learning to paint to his gardening session with dad Saif Ali Khan, Bebo kept her son's followers up to date about Tim's life. This year, he created buzz multiple times. And as he turns a year older today, we take a look at his viral moments.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

    Cutest

    Bebo shared this photo and wrote, "My Easter bunnies for life. Happy Easter everyone. #StayHome #StaySafe."

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

    Inhouse Picasso

    "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it. #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso," captioned Bebo.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

    At their goofiest!

    This goofy picture of Bebo and Taimur will leave you in splits.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

    Best father and son duo

    "Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally (heart emoji) #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings," captioned Bebo.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

    Pout on point

    Bebo simply captioned this photo as, "Inni wondering how Tim got that pout (laughing emoji)".

    Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram

    Rakshabandhan

    They are the cutest brother and sister duo!

    Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram

    Enjoying cricket

    Bebo shared this picture of Taimur enjoying a game of cricket and its beyond adorable.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

    Ganpati celebrations at home

    "Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety," captioned Bebo.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

    Awwdorable, isn't it?

    This picture proves he will be the best big brother.

    Photo Credit : Naina Sawhney Instagram

    Could he be any cuter?

    This picture is clicked by Arjun Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

    So sweet

    "Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man. Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff," captioned Kareena.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

    Bebo's favourite boys

    Bebo recently shared this picture of Taimur, Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan and it's beyond cute.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

