Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: THESE photos of the little munchkin waving at paparazzi are beyond adorable

1 / 7

Taimur's awwdorable pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable star kids of Bollywood. The little munchkin turns 3 years old today. Yesterday, Bebo and Saif hosted a pre-birthday bash for Tim. The bash was graced by Soha Ali Khan who came along with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The party was also attended by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh who came with their sons Rahyl and Riaan. Karan Johar arrived in style with his son Yash and Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan and daughter Samaira were also part of the party. KJo's daughter Roohi was missed. Taimur's pre-birthday was full of fun. Karisma who is an active social media user shared a picture of Taimur's Christmas themed birthday cake. In an interview with a leading daily, Saif revealed that Tim will be celebrating his birthday at his granddad Randhir Kapoor's residence. On the occasion of Taimur's birthday, check out these photos of the little munchkin waving at paparazzi.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani