Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: THESE photos of the little munchkin waving at paparazzi are beyond adorable

Taimur Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable star kids of Bollywood. On the occasion of Taimur's birthday, check out these photos of the little munchkin waving at paparazzi.
13177 reads Mumbai Updated: December 20, 2019 03:47 pm
    Taimur's awwdorable pics

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable star kids of Bollywood. The little munchkin turns 3 years old today. Yesterday, Bebo and Saif hosted a pre-birthday bash for Tim. The bash was graced by Soha Ali Khan who came along with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The party was also attended by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh who came with their sons Rahyl and Riaan. Karan Johar arrived in style with his son Yash and Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan and daughter Samaira were also part of the party. KJo's daughter Roohi was missed. Taimur's pre-birthday was full of fun. Karisma who is an active social media user shared a picture of Taimur's Christmas themed birthday cake. In an interview with a leading daily, Saif revealed that Tim will be celebrating his birthday at his granddad Randhir Kapoor's residence. On the occasion of Taimur's birthday, check out these photos of the little munchkin waving at paparazzi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan,Taimur Ali Khan Photos

    Like father, like son

    Taimur is now quite familiar with the paparazzi culture. He often says 'Hi' while getting clicked by the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Taimur Ali Khan photos, Taimur Ali Khan birthday

    Cute as a button

    We can't get over this cutie pie.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Taimur Ali Khan photos, Taimur Ali Khan birthday

    Cuteness personified

    Taimur Ali Khan waving out to paparazzi as he enjoys a piggyback ride on daddy Saif's shoulder is beyond adorable.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Taimur Ali Khan photos, Taimur Ali Khan birthday

    Bring a smile on your face

    This picture of Taimur dressed casually in a black printed tee and denim is endearing.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Taimur Ali Khan photos, Taimur Ali Khan birthday

    Enjoying his piggyback ride

    Saif had earlier revealed that Taimur loves to be in the outdoors.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Taimur Ali Khan photos, Taimur Ali Khan birthday

    Why so confused?

    Can't take our eyes off his adorableness.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

