/
/
/
Holi 2021: From Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, Here's how celebs celebrated the festival with their munchkins
Holi 2021: From Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, Here's how celebs celebrated the festival with their munchkins
Many Bollywood stars celebrated the festival of colours with their families. Check out some of the best photos of the actors from their Holi celebration with their kids.
Written By
Pallavi Soni
Mumbai
Published: March 29, 2021 08:01 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8