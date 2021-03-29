Advertisement
Holi 2021: From Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, Here's how celebs celebrated the festival with their munchkins

Many Bollywood stars celebrated the festival of colours with their families. Check out some of the best photos of the actors from their Holi celebration with their kids.
Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    B-Town Celebs' Holi celebration with their kids

    Despite COVID restrictions, B-Town celebs made sure to celebrate Holi with their loved ones in a special way. Many stars opted for a low-key celebration keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic hasn't dampened the enthusiasm and spirit as many celebrated the festival of colours with their family. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Akshay Kumar, many celebs shared a glimpse of their Holi celebrations on social media. Bebo shared a series of cute photos of her munchkin Taimur Ali Khan playing Holi with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Khiladi Kumar also gave his fans a sneak-peek into his fun-filled celebration with daughter Nitara. Also, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and others celebrated the festival with their little munchkins and shared a glimpse of it on social media. Going by the photos, it is quite evident that Bollywood made the most of the festival with their families. A few celebs such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan wished their fans with throwback photos. Let’s take a look at how celebs celebrated Holi with their kids.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Sanjay Dutt with family

    The actor celebrated Holi with his family and shared a picture posing with his wife Maanayata and kids. He also advised fans to stay at home for the safety of their loved ones.

    Photo Credit : Sanjay Dutt Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Karan Johar with his kids

    KJo shared pictures of his twins Yash and Roohi and his mother Hiroo Johar, celebrating Holi at their home. He wrote, "Organic Safe and still celebratory !!! Happy Holi to everyone !!! Let the colours of the festival change the grey and dark times forever."

    Photo Credit : Karan Johar Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Taimur & Inaaya’s fun filled Holi

    Kareena’s son Taimur celebrated the festival of colours with his cousin Inaaya. Bebo and Soha shared a glimpse of it on their respective handles.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Shilpa Shetty celebrates the festival with family

    The actress shared a couple of photos from her Holi celebrations with family. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Happpppyyyyyy Holiiiiii to all my instafam from all of us.”

    Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Arjun Rampal twins in white with family

    The Om Shanti Om actor can be seen twinning in white with ladylove Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik.

    Photo Credit : Arjun Rampal Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Akshay Kumar’s Holi fun with daughter Nitara

    The Rowdy Rathore star shared a photo of himself with his little daughter Nitara. The father-daughter duo can be seen drenched in colours as they strike a perfect pose.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Neha Dhupia all smiles with family

    The actress can be seen beaming with joy as she makes the most of Holi with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr.

    Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram

