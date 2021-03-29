Holi 2021: From Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, Here's how celebs celebrated the festival with their munchkins

1 / 8

B-Town Celebs' Holi celebration with their kids

Despite COVID restrictions, B-Town celebs made sure to celebrate Holi with their loved ones in a special way. Many stars opted for a low-key celebration keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic hasn't dampened the enthusiasm and spirit as many celebrated the festival of colours with their family. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Akshay Kumar, many celebs shared a glimpse of their Holi celebrations on social media. Bebo shared a series of cute photos of her munchkin Taimur Ali Khan playing Holi with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Khiladi Kumar also gave his fans a sneak-peek into his fun-filled celebration with daughter Nitara. Also, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and others celebrated the festival with their little munchkins and shared a glimpse of it on social media. Going by the photos, it is quite evident that Bollywood made the most of the festival with their families. A few celebs such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan wished their fans with throwback photos. Let’s take a look at how celebs celebrated Holi with their kids.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram