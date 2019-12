1 / 6

Taimur Ali Khan- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one doting mother to B-town’s favourite star kid. Both Saif and Kareena have been taking care of the little one, with utmost love and care. Taimur has eventually become one of the most loved star kids, as his pictures keep breaking the internet. The netizens can’t stop obsessing over Taimur, and indeed most of us wake up to his cute photos of this tiny tot. The couple has confessed that they are worried about their son being stalked for pictures beyond a point. His every move and expressions are being papped. Taimur is followed by media everywhere, as he gets papped quite often, and we can see that the little one enjoys the paparazzi. His family admits that the little one has already become the biggest star in their clan. Kareena has also admitted that she has pampered him a lot, that has annoyed Saif, as he’s worried that he would be expecting the same kind of attention when he grows up. When it comes to parenting, it’s hard, especially when you have a bunch of cameras following your kid, wherever it goes, it becomes harder. As celebrity parents, Kareena and Saif are often asked about the young baby human, his whereabouts and plans. This is what they’ve been hoping.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani