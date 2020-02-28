Kareena Kapoor Khan's Taimur to Shah Rukh Khan's AbRam: Meanings of star kids' names revealed by their parents

1 / 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Taimur Ali Khan to AbRam reasons behind the unique names of starkids

Terms of endearment when it comes to star kids in Bollywood knows no bounds . From expensive gifts to unique names, these children had it all. When in 2016, Kareena one of the most powerful actresses in Bollywood who holds the title of both Kapoor and Khan announced that she is welcoming her first child with the royalty of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan, Internet lost it calm. Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed the newest addition to their family on December 20 - a baby boy named Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The young price was an instant internet sensation with pictures of his angelic cherub face flooding fan pages. Apart from that, his name ‘Taimur’ created quite a stir and grabbed headlines after many linked it to a former Mongol conqueror. Both Kareena and Saif later dismissed the haters and said that Taimur means Iron in Arabic hence the name Taimur Ali Khan. Today this starkid is one of the most papped and loved celebrity all across the country despite being just 3 years old, his pictures break the internet every now and then. Today we have for yoh these meanings of one of the most famous star kids of the country. Check them out.

