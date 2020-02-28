Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Taimur to Shah Rukh Khan's AbRam: Meanings of star kids' names revealed by their parents

Check out the meaning of these unique names of Bollywood's starkids. From Taimur Ali Khan to AbRam Khan, find out the meanings right here.
2679 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Terms of endearment when it comes to star kids in Bollywood knows no bounds . From expensive gifts to unique names, these children had it all. When in 2016, Kareena one of the most powerful actresses in Bollywood who holds the title of both Kapoor and Khan announced that she is welcoming her first child with the royalty of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan, Internet lost it calm. Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed the newest addition to their family on December 20 - a baby boy named Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The young price was an instant internet sensation with pictures of his angelic cherub face flooding fan pages. Apart from that, his name ‘Taimur’ created quite a stir and grabbed headlines after many linked it to a former Mongol conqueror. Both Kareena and Saif later dismissed the haters and said that Taimur means Iron in Arabic hence the name Taimur Ali Khan. Today this starkid is one of the most papped and loved celebrity all across the country despite being just 3 years old, his pictures break the internet every now and then. Today we have for yoh these meanings of one of the most famous star kids of the country. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Both Akshay and Twinkle thought of the name together. The idea was to come up with a unique, yet meaningful, name. Essentially, it’s a Sanskrit word, which means ‘having deep roots'. After Kaka’s (Akshay Kumar's father) demise, Akshay was clear that he wanted his daughter to have Khanna as her second name followed by his original family name

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Shah Rukh Khan named his youngest child, AbRam. Just like his own name, Shah Rukh Khan decided to give a two-word name to AbRam. While ‘Ab’ in AbRam is based on a variation of Prophet Abraham, ‘Ram’ denotes to Hindu god Ram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Aamir Khan is related to the great freedom fighter Maulana Azad. Azad means ‘liberated or free’. Hence his son's name was inspired by Aamir's great grand uncle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa's name is derived from Greek which means ‘a new beginning’.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    The internet's favourite starkid, Taimur Ali Khan's name actually means Iron in Persian.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Aishawarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter is named Aaradhya, which means ‘the worshipped’ or ‘blessing of Lord Ganesh’.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

