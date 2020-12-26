MOST LIKED: Taimur Ali Khan's birthday photo to Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's candid snap; A recap of the week

1 / 12

This week was full of surprises and entertainment. From Taimur Ali Khan celebrating his birthday, Kapoor family Christmas lunch to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding, it was an amazing week. Starting with Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable son turned 4 years old. As you can see in the picture, Tim's birthday cake was all about his love for horse riding and chocolate. Bebo shared few unseen pictures of her son and penned a sweet note. She wrote, " My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake..." The actress further added, " No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma." On the other hand, Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan tied the knot in the traditional Muslim ceremony. Several pictures and videos from the couple's wedding festivities went viral on social media. Having said that, here's a look at the most liked pictures of the week.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram