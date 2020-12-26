Advertisement
MOST LIKED: Taimur Ali Khan's birthday photo to Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's candid snap; A recap of the week

From Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar's wedding to Kiara Advani's throwback snap, check out the most liked pictures of the week.
15264 reads Mumbai
    Check out the most liked pictures of the week

    This week was full of surprises and entertainment. From Taimur Ali Khan celebrating his birthday, Kapoor family Christmas lunch to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding, it was an amazing week. Starting with Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable son turned 4 years old. As you can see in the picture, Tim's birthday cake was all about his love for horse riding and chocolate. Bebo shared few unseen pictures of her son and penned a sweet note. She wrote, " My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake..." The actress further added, " No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma." On the other hand, Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan tied the knot in the traditional Muslim ceremony. Several pictures and videos from the couple's wedding festivities went viral on social media. Having said that, here's a look at the most liked pictures of the week.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

    Taimur Ali Khan

    How adorable is this pic of Amrita Arora and Taimur!

    Photo Credit : Amrita Arora Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

    Bebo, Saif and Tim kept it traditional in the hues of green and white as they arrived for the Kapoor family Christmas lunch.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya's smile will win your heart in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara's throwback photo will make you go on a vacay.

    Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram

    Suhana Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is one popular star kid of Bollywood. She is looking beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram

    Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

    Gauahar and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on 25th December, 2020. The duo looked stunning in yellow outfits at their Mehendi ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    GaZa

    This candid picture of Gauahar and Zaid is too adorable for words.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

    Jasmin and Aly, who are currently in Bigg Boss 14, never fail to win hearts with their cute antics.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

    Ekta Kapoor recently hosted a baby shower for Anita. This picture of the couple posing with Aditi Bhatia is too cute.

    Photo Credit : Aditi Bhatia Instagram

    Raai Laxmi and Nagarjuna

    Raai Laxmi clicked a beautiful selfie with Nagarjuna on shoot.

    Photo Credit : Raai Laxmi Instagram

    Nani

    Nani shared a picture to reveal he is back on the set for day 1 shoot of Shyam Singha Roy.

    Photo Credit : Nani Instagram

