/
/
/
Nysa Devgn to Taimur Ali Khan, check out THESE photos of star kids with their family
Nysa Devgn to Taimur Ali Khan, check out THESE photos of star kids with their family
Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids of the industry. Apart from Taimur, we have Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Zain Kapoor and more. Today, check out these photos of the star kids with their family.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1231 reads
Mumbai
Updated: December 28, 2019 03:35 pm
1 / 15
Star kids with their family
In Bollywood, we have star kids who have surpassed the fan following of their celebrity parents. Speaking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan, he is one of the most loved star kids of industry. The little munchkin became famous the day he was born and as revealed by Karan Johar, Taimur has the highest rate set by the paparazzi. Taimur always win hearts with his cuteness. He has many fan clubs dedicated to him. As we speak about Taimur's insane popularity, we also have Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's darling daughter and Taimur's cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She is as cute as her cousin. Speaking about star kids apart from Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, we have Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya and more. As these little star kids continue melting us with their cuteness, check out these photos of the star kids with their family.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani
2 / 15
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan - Taimur Ali Khan
This photo dates back to the time when Taimur twinned with dad Saif Ali Khan and looked cute as a button.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 15
Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu - Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
Here's a cute mirror selfie shared by Kunal with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya. Inaaya's smile in this snap is too cute for words!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 15
Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber - Nisha Kaur, Noah and Asher
This family photo of Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with their kids Nisha, Noah and Asher is too cute to handle.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 15
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan - Aaradhya Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very protective of her daughter Aaradhya. The actress keeps sharing pictures with her daughter on Instagram all the time.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 15
Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan - AbRam Khan
AbRam Khan is not often papped in the city. However, SRK and Gauri keep sharing pictures of AbRam on Instagram.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 15
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput - Misha and Zain
Shahid and Mira often make appearances with daughter Misha Kapoor. Though Zain is not often spotted, he is a part of his parents' social media.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 15
Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh - Riaan and Rahyl
Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh are cute star kids of Bollywood. Riteish and Genelia often step out with them. Genelia who is an active social media user keeps treating us with awwdorable pictures of her sons.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 15
Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan - Hrehaan and Hridhaan
Though Hrithik and Sussanne have now parted ways, they make sure to come together for their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 15
Karan Johar - Yash and Roohi
Karan Johar's son and daughter Yash and Roohi are the cutest in the town. The director keeps sharing his cute moments with Yash and Roohi on his Instagram melting hearts all the time.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 15
Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna - Nitara
Akshay and Twinkle darling daughter Nitara is not often papped in the city. She's a part of Twinkle and Akshay's social media.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 15
Kajol & Ajay Devgn - Nysa and Yug
Kajol and Ajay Devgn's kids Nysa and Yug are social media stars. Though Yug is not often spotted in the city like other star kids, he is popular and has several fan clubs dedicated to him.
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 15
Sridevi & Boney Kapoor - Janhvi and Khushi
Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughters Khushi and Janhvi are extremely popular. Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak and has an interesting line up of projects. Khushi, on the other hand, has expressed her desire for joining the industry.
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 15
Sanjay Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor - Shanaya and Jahaan
Shanaya is currently working as an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Sanjay Kapoor had earlier revealed that if she gets a good script then she would make her debut in Bollywood. Jahaan is also a part of his parents' social media posts.
Photo Credit : Instagram
15 / 15
Chunky Panday & Bhavna Pandey - Ananya and Rysa
Ananya Panday made her debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. She is now prepping up for her upcoming films. Here's an adorable pic of the family!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment