Nysa Devgn to Taimur Ali Khan, check out THESE photos of star kids with their family

Star kids with their family

In Bollywood, we have star kids who have surpassed the fan following of their celebrity parents. Speaking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan, he is one of the most loved star kids of industry. The little munchkin became famous the day he was born and as revealed by Karan Johar, Taimur has the highest rate set by the paparazzi. Taimur always win hearts with his cuteness. He has many fan clubs dedicated to him. As we speak about Taimur's insane popularity, we also have Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's darling daughter and Taimur's cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She is as cute as her cousin. Speaking about star kids apart from Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, we have Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya and more. As these little star kids continue melting us with their cuteness, check out these photos of the star kids with their family.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani