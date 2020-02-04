PHOTOS: 8 Times Taimur Ali Khan looked cute as a button in traditional outfits; Check it out

1 / 8

Taimur Ali Khan looking adorable in Indian wear

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest star kids of Bollywood. The cutie patootie enjoys a massive fan following on social media. As revealed by Karan Johar on his show Koffee with Karan, Taimur has the highest rate set by the paparazzi. The same speaks for his insane popularity. As soon as he steps out of the house, he always steals hearts with his adorableness. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan graced her cousin Armaan Jain's wedding. Bebo who is known to be one of the stylish divas looked ethereal in a yellow saree, whereas Tim looked beyond cute in a blue customised sherwani. He looks his best in traditional outfits. From kurtas, denim shorts, and boots, Taimur has donned them all. Today, we take a look at times Taimur Ali Khan looked cute as a button in Indian wear.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani