PHOTOS: 8 Times Taimur Ali Khan looked cute as a button in traditional outfits; Check it out
Published: February 4, 2020 01:22 pm
1 / 8
Taimur Ali Khan looking adorable in Indian wear
Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest star kids of Bollywood. The cutie patootie enjoys a massive fan following on social media. As revealed by Karan Johar on his show Koffee with Karan, Taimur has the highest rate set by the paparazzi. The same speaks for his insane popularity. As soon as he steps out of the house, he always steals hearts with his adorableness. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan graced her cousin Armaan Jain's wedding. Bebo who is known to be one of the stylish divas looked ethereal in a yellow saree, whereas Tim looked beyond cute in a blue customised sherwani. He looks his best in traditional outfits. From kurtas, denim shorts, and boots, Taimur has donned them all. Today, we take a look at times Taimur Ali Khan looked cute as a button in Indian wear.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 8
Cuteness personified
Taimur looks awwdorable in white and blue Kurta pajama.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Cute as a button
Taimur looks like a royal nawab in a black kurta.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Can't get enough of him
He is absolutely one of the cutest star kids of B-town.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Rakshabandhan
This dates back to Taimur and Inaaya's Rakshabandhan celebration.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Can't stop crushing on him
This one will definitely make you go aww.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 8
As stylish as his parents
Taimur will certainly grow up to be as stylish as his parents.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Mini fashion icon
For Diwali, Taimur donned a pink printed kurta pajama and looked cute as ever.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
