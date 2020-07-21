Advertisement
PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya raise the cuteness quotient as they get spotted in the city amid COVID 19

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya are amongst the cutest star kids in town and are popular amid the netizens. They were spotted in the city a couple of hours ago. Check photos!
1955 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Check out Taimur Ali Khan's latest photos

    Taimur Ali Khan is a nationwide star and amongst the most popular star kids. The little munchkin is extremely loved and adored by the entire nation. He is also a bigtime craze amongst the B-town celebs. Many celebs have often expressed their fondness for the munchkin. He is a paparazzi favourite and was often captured at his playdates, walks with dad Saif Ali Khan, regular outings with his nanny and his 'happy wave' was highly missed by the netizens amid lockdown. The adorable kid is often seen with a paper and pen, drawing and colouring away somewhere. From his bathrobe pictures to his art pieces, gardening sessions with dad Saif Ali Khan to his hand-made 'pasta' jewellery, his quarantine diaries were the best thing on the internet! The star kid is also very close to his cousin, Inaaya. Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu are social media stars, and their photos go viral on the internet in no time. Thanks to Soha Ali Khan, she recently posted a photo of the little munchkins on social media wherein they were seen dressed as Batman and Soha, in an interview, revealed that Inaaya listens to Taimur Ali Khan and also tries to copy him. Although Inaaya is nine months younger than Taimur, Soha says that she wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster,” shared Soha. As the lockdown started easing, we again got the glimpse of Tim as he started stepping out with parents for a refreshing walk. He also got papped a couple of more times post that. Speaking of which, here are the latest photos from a few hours back when Taimur and Inaaya were papped in the city by the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    When the family was snapped together at Marine drive

    A few weeks back, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were snapped at Marine Drive, Mumbai as they decided to take a walk soon after the lockdown was lifted.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Taimur's glimpses during the lockdown

    To everyone's delight, his mommy Kareena Kapoor made sure to give the fans a treat as she kept posting his photos and adorable #QuaranTim moments on her Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    On a run

    The little munchkin is truly adorable and there's no denying that!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    A super cool look!

    Taimur was dressed in a simple blue tee with denim shorts and a pair of white sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    He was surely missed by the netizens

    The netizens sure missed his regular outings that left everyone in awe of his cuteness.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Picture perfect

    That is indeed a picture-perfect!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Quality time with cousin

    Earlier this month, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya were papped outside Saif Ali Khan’s house and talking about their reunion, Soha said that they wanted Inaaya and Tim to spend time with each other and since they are not going to school due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and so they wanted the kids to interact with each other, and meet kids of their age.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

