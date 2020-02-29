Home
PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan make for the most adorable father son duo in town; Check it out

Check out these viral photos of the cutest Taimur Ali Khan with his father actor Saif Ali Khan. Which one is your favourite?
    Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan's adorable pictures

    The internet is both a boon and bane and celebrities would strongly agree. On the 20th of December 2016, the internet starting storming over the first child of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. People couldn't get over the first pictures of the newborn which surfaced the internet, Taimur Ali Khan started trending ever since. Every single time the starkid made an appearance post that became headlines within hours and we are not complaining. Even his father, actor and Nawab of Pataudi Saif Ali Khan dislikes leaving the adorable three years old and go to work. Saif recently while promoting his movie Jawaani Jaaneman shared that"I think it is good to be a little strict, I have given up. This time round, like my third child and my wife’s first (laughs), She kind of spoils him slightly and I know this is not gonna end properly. I know where this is going. And now he bullies everyone at home. I don’t want to go to school, so all that’s happening. Taimur is very sweet, I love you and my family. Then recently someone said 'no' to him for the first time and he was like 'I don't like you, I will kick you, I will headbang you'. The father and son duo are undoubtedly the cutest father and son duo in B-Town. If you don't believe us , you need to check these viral photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Cannot get enough of this sweetheart

    The actor kisses his son adorably as they strike a pose for a picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Best partners in crime

    Taimur celebrating his birthday in Pataudi style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    When sun baths become cool

    Both the son and father duo enjoy the sunny glaze as they soak the sun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Who else loves hide and seek

    The father and son pose for the sweetest vacay picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Here is a clear winner of expressions

    Taimur looks cute as a button in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Always fun around Abba

    The duo seem to have so much time together!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Who else loves Diwali?

    Throwback picture of our favourite Tim Tim being fascinated by candles.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Look at the duo twinning in style

    Love the matching looks, kurtas and footwear of the Pataudis. Can we call this picture " Pataudi and sons "

    Photo Credit : Instagram

