PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan looks beyond adorable as he enjoys a piggyback ride on Saif Ali Khan's shoulders
Bollywood's star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is one of the cutest star kids of Bollywood. The star kid was recently spotted enjoying a piggyback ride on his dad's shoulders. Check out the pictures here.
Mumbai
Updated: February 11, 2020 01:20 pm
Taimur Ali Khan spotted enjoying a piggyback ride
Bollywood's star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is one of the cutest star kids of Bollywood. He always melts our hearts with his adorableness. Though he is just two years old, Taimur has a lot of fan pages on social media. The same speaks about his insane popularity. As soon as he steps out in the city, his adorable pictures clicked by the shutterbugs go viral on the internet. Be it his horse riding photos with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu or be it his pictures of enjoying a piggyback ride on dad Saif Ali Khan, Taimur grabs all our attention all the time. Today, Taimur got papped by the shutterbugs with dad Saif Ali Khan in the city. Taimur was seen enjoying a piggyback ride on his dad Saif Ali Khan's shoulders. Yet again, the little munchkin stole hearts with his cute expressions. Check out the photos here.
Cute as always
Saif and Taimur are one of the best father-son duos in the town.
His adorable expressions
Tim's adorable expression in this snap will melt your heart for sure.
Cutie patootie
Dressed in a blue tee and pants, Taimur is looking beyond adorable. Saif, on the other hand, nailed the casual look with ease.
Little rockstar
The little munchkin is already a rockstar and there's no denying it!
Piggyback ride
Piggyback ride on dad's shoulder seems to be his favourite.
