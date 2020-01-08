Home
PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan is a mumma's boy and here's PROOF; Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable munchkin is a star in his own right. Check out Taimur Ali Khan's most adorable moments with mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan.
1376 reads Mumbai Updated: January 8, 2020 12:56 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Taimur Ali Khan's cute moments with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Taimur Ali Khan's cute moments with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable munchkin is a star in his own right. He is only be 3 years old. As soon as he steps out of the house, it becomes news. He is one of the most popular star kids and as revealed by Karan Johar, Taimur has the highest rate set by the paparazzi. Time and again, Taimur keeps winning our hearts with his adorableness and cute antics. Recently, he enjoyed a long vacay along with his parents Kareena and Saif. The little munchkin's pictures from Switzerland went viral on social media. Taimur is a mumma's boy. Bebo has said some of the most interesting things about her son. During an event, Kareena mentioned Taimur keeps her on toes. When asked her what's the best part about being a mother, Bebo revealed the best part about being a mother is that she can cuddle her son and kiss him all over. Check out Taimur Ali Khan's most adorable moments with mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Cute as a button

    Cute as a button

    Here's a throwback pic of Bebo and Taimur and it's too cute to handle!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Best part about being a mother

    Best part about being a mother

    In an interview, Bebo mentioned that the best part about being a mother to Tim is that she can cuddle and kiss him.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This throwback photo can certainly be framed.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Tired eyes

    Tired eyes

    This is indeed a cute moment between Bebo and Tim.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Tim's sports day

    Tim's sports day

    Throwback to the time Taimur looked cute as a button during his sports day.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    As cool as Bebo

    As cool as Bebo

    Taimur has surpassed the fan following of Kareena.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Playing with balloons

    Playing with balloons

    Last year, Bebo celebrated her birthday at Pataudi Palace. Karisma Kapoor shared a beautiful moment of Tim and Bebo from her birthday bash.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Taimur keeps twinning with mother Kareena.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Vacay goals

    Vacay goals

    This pic is beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

