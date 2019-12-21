Home
Photos of the Week: Harry Potter reunion, Taimur Ali Khan's pre birthday bash to Samantha visiting Tirupati

We have compiled a list of top pictures of this week from Telly, Bollywood, Hollywood and South that kept the social media buzzing.
19838 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Photos of the Week

    Photos of the Week

    This week has come to an end and as always, it was an interesting one. A lot of things took place in Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South industry. Starting with B-town, several biggies attended a bash in the city. A video of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan went viral on social media. Fans now want to watch them in a film together. Other than that, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur turned three years old this week. Bebo and Saif hosted a pre-birthday bash for the little munchkin which was graced by several star kids. Speaking about Hollywood, it was Taylor Swift's week as she attended the premiere of Cats and more. Moving on to South, Samantha shared a series of pictures on social media as she visited Tirupati temple. In TV, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team celebrated on the sets as the show completed 1000 episodes. We have compiled a list of top pictures of this week from Telly, Bollywood, Hollywood and South that kept the social media buzzing.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 12
    Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt shooting in Banaras

    Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt shooting in Banaras

    Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The couple's behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets often go viral. This candid photo of the couple as they shoot for Brahmastra in Banaras created buzz on social media.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 12
    B-town celebs party hard

    B-town celebs party hard

    Bollywood biggies including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Radhika Pandit among others recently attended a party. A video of Hrithik Roshan feeding cake to Deepika Padukone also went viral on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    U2 Concert

    U2 Concert

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived hand-in-hand as they attended the U2 concert. Deepika was dressed in a white long shirt teamed up with a black cycling shorts and fanny pack. Ranveer, as always, was at his stylish best.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 12
    Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash

    Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash

    Bebo and Saif hosted a pre-birthday bash for Taimur Ali Khan who turned 3 years old. The party was graced by Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh, Karan Johar with son Yash among others.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 12
    Taylor Swift at Cats premiere

    Taylor Swift at Cats premiere

    Taylor who was recently awarded "Artist of the Decade" award at AMAs stunned in an Oscar De la Renta Scarlet gown at the premiere of Cats.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 12
    Harry Potter reunion

    Harry Potter reunion

    Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Matthew Lewis and Bonnie Wright had a mini Harry Potter reunion. The stars shared a series of snaps on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Jonas Brothers wearing Santa hats

    Jonas Brothers wearing Santa hats

    On Wednesday night, The Jonas Brothers performed some of their hits during the 2019 Jingle Ball Tour in Chicago. The Jonas Brothers were seen wearing the Santa hats.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 12
    Samantha Akkineni and Ramya visit Tirupati temple

    Samantha Akkineni and Ramya visit Tirupati temple

    Samantha recently climbed 3, 500 steps and seeked blessings at the Tirupati temple. Dressed in a traditional outfit, Samantha looked pretty. She shared a picture of herself posing alongside Ramya.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Kichcha Sudeep

    Kichcha Sudeep

    Sudeep, whose latest release is Dabangg 3, attended a special screening of the film along with daughter Sanvi and wife Priya Sudeep.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 12
    Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali

    Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali

    A few weeks ago, Jay Bhanushali welcomed a baby girl with wife Mahhi Vij whom they named Tara. The couple shared this adorable picture along with Tara and it went viral.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    YRKKH completes 1000 episodes

    YRKKH completes 1000 episodes

    Here's an unmissable picture of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai celebrating on the sets as the show completed 1000 episodes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

