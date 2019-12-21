Photos of the Week: Harry Potter reunion, Taimur Ali Khan's pre birthday bash to Samantha visiting Tirupati

1 / 12

Photos of the Week

This week has come to an end and as always, it was an interesting one. A lot of things took place in Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South industry. Starting with B-town, several biggies attended a bash in the city. A video of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan went viral on social media. Fans now want to watch them in a film together. Other than that, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur turned three years old this week. Bebo and Saif hosted a pre-birthday bash for the little munchkin which was graced by several star kids. Speaking about Hollywood, it was Taylor Swift's week as she attended the premiere of Cats and more. Moving on to South, Samantha shared a series of pictures on social media as she visited Tirupati temple. In TV, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team celebrated on the sets as the show completed 1000 episodes. We have compiled a list of top pictures of this week from Telly, Bollywood, Hollywood and South that kept the social media buzzing.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani