PHOTOS: When Taimur Ali Khan sported a ponytail and looked beyond adorable

When Taimur Ali Khan sported a ponytail and looked cute

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is unarguably one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. He is just 3 years old, but he is popular than most of the celebs. The little nawab has several fan pages dedicated to him on social media who keep sharing his cute and adorable moments all the time. Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram, his fans know what he is up to during quarantine. Right from learning gardening skills from daddy Saif Ali Khan to painting the balcony walls or making a pasta necklace for mom, Taimur is clearly having fun and how! It is not wrong to say that he has surpassed the fan following of his parents as well. Time and again, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have spoken about his popularity. In an interview with a leading daily, Kareena Kapoor admitted that at times she gets paranoid after seeing the craze around her son. "So much attention on him is scary. The more I think of it, the more I want to put a kaala teeka on him. I don't want him to leave the house. But that's me going overboard." The Angrezi Medium star also added that she wants her son to have a normal childhood. "I control my feelings only so that my son can grow up like a regular kid. He deserves to have that chance sans any pressure," said Bebo. A few days ago, Bebo shared a goofy snap with Tim and it instantly went viral on the internet. Recently, we came across a few photos of Taimur Ali Khan sporting a ponytail and looking beyond adorable. Check out!

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani