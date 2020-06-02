Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Taimur Ali Khan
/
PHOTOS: When Taimur Ali Khan sported a ponytail and looked beyond adorable

PHOTOS: When Taimur Ali Khan sported a ponytail and looked beyond adorable

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is unarguably one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Recently, we came across a few photos of Taimur Ali Khan sporting a ponytail and looking extremely cute as a button. Check out!
7964 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    When Taimur Ali Khan sported a ponytail and looked cute

    When Taimur Ali Khan sported a ponytail and looked cute

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is unarguably one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. He is just 3 years old, but he is popular than most of the celebs. The little nawab has several fan pages dedicated to him on social media who keep sharing his cute and adorable moments all the time. Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram, his fans know what he is up to during quarantine. Right from learning gardening skills from daddy Saif Ali Khan to painting the balcony walls or making a pasta necklace for mom, Taimur is clearly having fun and how! It is not wrong to say that he has surpassed the fan following of his parents as well. Time and again, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have spoken about his popularity. In an interview with a leading daily, Kareena Kapoor admitted that at times she gets paranoid after seeing the craze around her son. "So much attention on him is scary. The more I think of it, the more I want to put a kaala teeka on him. I don't want him to leave the house. But that's me going overboard." The Angrezi Medium star also added that she wants her son to have a normal childhood. "I control my feelings only so that my son can grow up like a regular kid. He deserves to have that chance sans any pressure," said Bebo. A few days ago, Bebo shared a goofy snap with Tim and it instantly went viral on the internet. Recently, we came across a few photos of Taimur Ali Khan sporting a ponytail and looking beyond adorable. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 7
    Looking cute as a button

    Looking cute as a button

    His cute expressions will melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 3 / 7
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This snap will make you say, "Could he be any cuter?"

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 4 / 7
    Chote Nawab

    Chote Nawab

    Taimur's popularity knows no bounds. Like me mentioned earlier, he has several fan clubs dedicated to him on social media.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 5 / 7
    Style on point

    Style on point

    The little munchkin's style always grabs attention. Dressed in a red and white striped tee paired with black shorts and brown sandals, Taimur is looking adorable beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Ponytail

    Ponytail

    What do you have to say about his look?

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 7 / 7
    Beyond cute

    Beyond cute

    This snap will certainly melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement