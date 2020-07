1 / 8

Saif and Taimur spotted in town amid a rainy day

Taimur Ali Khan is a nationwide star and amongst the most popular star kids. He is not only a paparazzi favourite but also a bigtime craze amongst the B-Town celebs. Many celebs have often expressed their fondness for the munchkin. From many stalking his pictures as a guilty pleasure to Ranveer Singh expressing the desire to work with him in the future, Tim is everyone's favourite and there is no denying that. Taimur is also very often seen with his cousin Inaaya Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Apart from that, he often is clicked spending some fun time with Karan Johar's children Yash and Roohi Johar. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are truly family goals and there is no denying that. They are often spotted together at parties, receptions and on family outings as they step out in the city in style. Kareena and Saif have often been asked about him being in the limelight and they have reacted calmly mentioning it is a part of the culture and is inevitable. While Saif Ali Khan does not like posing for pictures, Bebo is the ultimate diva and treats her fans with some of the stunning photos of her as she poses for the shutterbugs in style. Speaking of that, The star kid was recently seen out and about in the city with dad Saif Ali Khan as he got papped. The father-son duo stepped out to enjoy the rains amid the ongoing COVID crises. Take a look at their photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani