Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan twin in white as they step out to celebrate Holi; See Pics
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were recently spotted along with their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur who is a star in his own right looked super excited to celebrate Holi. Check out their latest photos!
Mumbai
Published: March 10, 2020 01:32 pm
1 / 7
Taimur looks happy to celebrate Holi
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were recently spotted along with their adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur who is a star in his own right looked super excited to celebrate Holi. As always, he managed to steal heart with his cuteness. Speaking of Kareena, she recently made her debut on Instagram. The diva shared adorable photos of Tim which took the internet by storm. The Veered Di Wedding actress has garnered over a million followers in a very little time. During the screening of Karisma Kapoor's web-series Mentalhood, Bebo opened up about joining Instagram. The actress mentioned that the love of her fans pulled her towards making this decision and that they'll now get to know more about her work. She also added that there will be once in a while a picture of Taimur as well. As we look forward to it, here's a look at the family's latest photos. Taimur's cuteness will yet again melt your heart. Check out!
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
2 / 7
Cute as a button
As always, Taimur looked cute beyond words.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
3 / 7
Stealing hearts with his cuteness
In this pic, his nanny can be seen helping him wear his slippers as he holds onto mom Kareena Kapoor's hands.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
4 / 7
Camera friendly
Taimur is one camera friendly kid.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
5 / 7
Mumma's boy
Taimur is a mumma's boy and this pic is enough proof.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
6 / 7
Twining and winning
The family decided to twin in white.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
7 / 7
Super excited
Taimur looked super excited to celebrate Holi with his cousins.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
