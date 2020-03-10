Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan twin in white as they step out to celebrate Holi; See Pics

1 / 7

Taimur looks happy to celebrate Holi

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were recently spotted along with their adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur who is a star in his own right looked super excited to celebrate Holi. As always, he managed to steal heart with his cuteness. Speaking of Kareena, she recently made her debut on Instagram. The diva shared adorable photos of Tim which took the internet by storm. The Veered Di Wedding actress has garnered over a million followers in a very little time. During the screening of Karisma Kapoor's web-series Mentalhood, Bebo opened up about joining Instagram. The actress mentioned that the love of her fans pulled her towards making this decision and that they'll now get to know more about her work. She also added that there will be once in a while a picture of Taimur as well. As we look forward to it, here's a look at the family's latest photos. Taimur's cuteness will yet again melt your heart. Check out!

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani