Saif Ali Khan is papped with Taimur after announcing he and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting second child

Saif Ali Khan recently got papped along with Taimur who is looking cute as always. The father and son duo were at their casual best. Check out their latest pictures!
  • 1 / 10
    Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan get spotted in the city

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently created a huge buzz by announcing that they are expecting a second child. The couple shared an official statement and announced the pregnancy. The statement reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!!" They both further thanked their well wishers for all their love and support. Many celebrities took to social media and congratulated the couple on the good news. Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a post teasing Saif who is going to become father again. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim from his first wife Amrita Singh also reacted to the good news. Ibrahim left a comment on Soha's post that read, "Abba." Kareena Kapoor's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni congratulated the couple as well. Rhea Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kemmu and others congratulated the couple as well. Kareena and Saif already have a 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur, as we all know, is a star in his own right. The little nawab has many fan clubs dedicated to him on social media. Post announcing that Taimur is going to be a big brother soon, Bebo shared a selfie on Instagram. Saif Ali Khan recently got papped along with Taimur who is looking cute as always. Without any further ado, check out their latest pictures.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Cute as a button

    As always, Taimur looked cute as a button.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Keeping it casual

    Saif Ali Khan looked handsome in a casual outfit whereas Taimur looked cute as always.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Paparazzi's favourite

    Taimur enjoys a huge fan following. Taimur often reacts to paparazzi and waves goodbye while getting papped as well.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Gorgeous

    Earlier, in an interview with HT Cafe, Kareena had said that her son is the most gorgeous man on this side of the equator.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    On media's spotlight on Taimur

    Talking about the media's constant spotlight on Tim, Kareena said, "I think times are changing and wherever we go, we get clicked, which is a part of our normal life. I want Taimur to grow as normal as possible, then why should he be treated any differently?"

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Bebo wants Tim to be a cricketer

    On Dance India Dance, Bebo revealed that she wants her son to be a cricketer. For the uninitiated, Taimur's grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was also a cricketer.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Cute antics

    Ever since making her debut on Instagram, Bebo has been sharing stunning pictures of herself including Taimur's adorable moments which are a delight to his followers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Big brother

    Taimur is going to be a big brother soon.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Taimur likes to be outdoors

    In an interview with DNA, Saif revealed Taimur likes to be outdoors and he likes nature a lot.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

