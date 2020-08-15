Saif Ali Khan is papped with Taimur after announcing he and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting second child

1 / 10

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan get spotted in the city

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently created a huge buzz by announcing that they are expecting a second child. The couple shared an official statement and announced the pregnancy. The statement reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!!" They both further thanked their well wishers for all their love and support. Many celebrities took to social media and congratulated the couple on the good news. Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a post teasing Saif who is going to become father again. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim from his first wife Amrita Singh also reacted to the good news. Ibrahim left a comment on Soha's post that read, "Abba." Kareena Kapoor's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni congratulated the couple as well. Rhea Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kemmu and others congratulated the couple as well. Kareena and Saif already have a 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur, as we all know, is a star in his own right. The little nawab has many fan clubs dedicated to him on social media. Post announcing that Taimur is going to be a big brother soon, Bebo shared a selfie on Instagram. Saif Ali Khan recently got papped along with Taimur who is looking cute as always. Without any further ado, check out their latest pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani