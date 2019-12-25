/
/
/
Sharmila Tagore makes interesting revelations about grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim, Inaaya Naumi
Sharmila Tagore makes interesting revelations about grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim, Inaaya Naumi
Sharmila Tagore is a proud grandmother of Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Let's take a look at some of Sharmila Tagore's interesting revelations about her grandchildren.
Written By
Mamta Naik
3765 reads
Mumbai
Updated: December 25, 2019 01:30 pm
1 / 6
Sharmila Tagore's statements about children
Sharmila Tagore is a proud grandmother of Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Recently, Tagore made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show "What Women Want" and won hearts with her funny and interesting answers. She was asked the difference between a daughter and daughter-in-law. Tagore said that a daughter is someone you've grown up with. So you know her temperament, you know what makes her angry and how to deal with that person. You're meeting your daughter-in-law when she is an adult already and you don't quite know what her temperament is like, so it takes time to gel. Clearly, her answer is indeed impressive. She also spoke about her grandchildren when asked by her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. She said some of the interesting and unknown things about them. As we love Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Inaaya, let's take a look at some of Sharmila Tagore's interesting revelations about them.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
Proud of Sara
On Kareena Kapoor's chat show, Sharmila Tagore mentioned that she is extremely proud of Sara. Sharmila also added that she loves watching Sara's interviews.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Ibrahim loves cricket
Ibrahim Ali Khan is often spotted in the city enjoying a game of cricket. On the chat show, Sharmila Tagore revealed that Ibrahim loves cricket, just like his late grandfather, Tiger Pataudi.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 6
Looks like a Pataudi
She even mentioned that Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi in their family.
Photo Credit : Viral bhayani
5 / 6
On Taimur's popularity
In an interview with a leading daily, addressing Taimur's craze, Sharmila Tagore said that the only way for the family to deal with the paparazzi frenzy over her grandson Taimur is to accept it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
Inaaya Naumi is the cutest
Back when Inaaya was born, Sharmila said that she's very happy that Taimur and Inaaya have each other. Inaaya and Taimur are often papped in the city enjoying horse ride and more.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment