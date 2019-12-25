Sharmila Tagore makes interesting revelations about grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim, Inaaya Naumi

1 / 6

Sharmila Tagore's statements about children

Sharmila Tagore is a proud grandmother of Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Recently, Tagore made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show "What Women Want" and won hearts with her funny and interesting answers. She was asked the difference between a daughter and daughter-in-law. Tagore said that a daughter is someone you've grown up with. So you know her temperament, you know what makes her angry and how to deal with that person. You're meeting your daughter-in-law when she is an adult already and you don't quite know what her temperament is like, so it takes time to gel. Clearly, her answer is indeed impressive. She also spoke about her grandchildren when asked by her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. She said some of the interesting and unknown things about them. As we love Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Inaaya, let's take a look at some of Sharmila Tagore's interesting revelations about them.

Photo Credit : Instagram