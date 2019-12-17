From Taimur Ali to AbRam Khan, the unmissable pictures of THESE star kids will make your day

1 / 9

From Taimur Ali to AbRam Khan

Kids are looked upon as a blessing, and they are the most precious gifts of God. And when it comes to star kids, they’ve always been in the limelight irrespective of their looks or achievements. They have always been the centre of attraction for the public as well as the media. We bring you some unmissable pictures of these adorable babies of Bollywood.

Photo Credit : viral Bhayani/instagram