From Taimur Ali to AbRam Khan, the unmissable pictures of THESE star kids will make your day

Star kids have always been the centre of attraction for the public as well as the media. We bring you some unmissable pictures of these adorable babies of Bollywood.
78264 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 09:21 am
    From Taimur Ali to AbRam Khan

    Kids are looked upon as a blessing, and they are the most precious gifts of God. And when it comes to star kids, they’ve always been in the limelight irrespective of their looks or achievements. They have always been the centre of attraction for the public as well as the media. We bring you some unmissable pictures of these adorable babies of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : viral Bhayani/instagram

    Taimur Ali Khan- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

    The star kid who’s turning 3 in the next few days never fails to break the internet with his cute outfit and expressions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/viral bhayani

    Inaaya Naumi Kemmu- Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

    This tiny tot is always papped, whenever she’s seen with her parents. Apart from her adorable looks, her greyish green eyes have always been the talk of the town.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Misha and Zayn Kapoor- Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

    The family photo of Misha and Zayn with their parents speaks volumes about their cuteness.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Nisha, Noah and Asher Weber- Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

    The star celebrities surprised everyone when they adopted a baby girl and named her Nisha. Last year, the couple was blessed with twin boys. ‘We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber’, they announced on the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    AbRam Khan- Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

    The little one is already a superstar in his own right, as he’s seen accompanying his father for the shoots most of the time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Roohi and Yash Johar- Karan Johar

    These twins have been celebrated always, and Karan is one proud single parent.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Mehr Dhupia Bedi- Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

    The tiny tot who was welcomed this year has already stolen the internet with her smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Aaradhya Bachchan- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

    Aaradhya loves twinning with her mom with her cute dresses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

