Taimur Ali Khan & baby brother Jeh’s most adorable moments in 5 PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are growing up to be one of the most adorable brother duos in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The Nawab and Begum of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married on the 16th of October, 2012. They welcomed their first son, Taimur four years later on the 20th of December, 2016. Within months of his birth, Taimur, also known by his nickname Tim, became a rage in the country. Netizens went gaga over his adorable pictures, and he soon became the paparazzi’s delight. Last year, on February 21st, Kareena and Saif became parents to their second son, whom they named Jehangir Ali Khan, or Jeh. While the actors kept Jeh’s face away from the limelight for the initial few months, his face was revealed in the latter half of the year. The little munchkin received a lot of love from fans. Soon, Tim and Jeh’s pictures started doing the rounds on social media. These snaps are proof that the little brothers share an adorable bond. Let us have a look at a few of these pictures.
Photo Credit : Saba Pataudi Instagram
Like Taimur, like Jeh! Here is a sweet moment between the brothers captured by mommy Kareena. The actress shared it on Jeh’s first birthday.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Here is a priceless moment shared by Saba Pataudi. Looks like Tim and Jeh are deep in conversation!
This is one of the first pictures of baby Jeh that Kareena shared on her social media. Taimur holds his baby brother in his arms with a smile on his face and it looks absolutely picture perfect!
This picture is from back when Kareena and Taimur had not revealed Jeh’s face. Yet, it’s visible that big brother Tim has all his attention on Jeh.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this picture definitely says it all. Taimur has got his baby brother’s back for sure.