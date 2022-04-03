Taimur Ali Khan & baby brother Jeh’s most adorable moments in 5 PHOTOS

1 / 6

Taimur and Jeh's heartwarming moments

Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are growing up to be one of the most adorable brother duos in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The Nawab and Begum of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married on the 16th of October, 2012. They welcomed their first son, Taimur four years later on the 20th of December, 2016. Within months of his birth, Taimur, also known by his nickname Tim, became a rage in the country. Netizens went gaga over his adorable pictures, and he soon became the paparazzi’s delight. Last year, on February 21st, Kareena and Saif became parents to their second son, whom they named Jehangir Ali Khan, or Jeh. While the actors kept Jeh’s face away from the limelight for the initial few months, his face was revealed in the latter half of the year. The little munchkin received a lot of love from fans. Soon, Tim and Jeh’s pictures started doing the rounds on social media. These snaps are proof that the little brothers share an adorable bond. Let us have a look at a few of these pictures.

Photo Credit : Saba Pataudi Instagram