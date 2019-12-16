Taimur Ali Khan throwback photos : Check out THESE moments of the star kid from various occasions

1 / 10

Taimur Ali Khan

Irrespective of their looks or achievements, star kids have always been in the limelight. They have always been a sensation, and every little move they make, becomes a highlight. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little one, Taimur Ali Khan, is one of the most adorable star kids in Bollywood. The kid never fails to break the internet with his cute outfits and expressions. He’s always papped wherever he’s spotted with his parents. The little one who’s turning 3 in the next few days, always looks photogenic, as he never fails to impress the public as well as the media. Check out these pictures:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani