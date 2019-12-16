Home
Taimur Ali Khan throwback photos : Check out THESE moments of the star kid from various occasions

The little one who’s turning 3 in the next few days, always looks photogenic, as he never fails to impress the public as well as the media. Check out these pictures:
46843 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2019 12:35 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Taimur Ali Khan

    Taimur Ali Khan

    Irrespective of their looks or achievements, star kids have always been in the limelight. They have always been a sensation, and every little move they make, becomes a highlight. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little one, Taimur Ali Khan, is one of the most adorable star kids in Bollywood. The kid never fails to break the internet with his cute outfits and expressions. He’s always papped wherever he’s spotted with his parents. The little one who’s turning 3 in the next few days, always looks photogenic, as he never fails to impress the public as well as the media. Check out these pictures:

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Happy Family Frame

    Happy Family Frame

    This picture of the little one is absolutely cute as he twins with his father.

    Photo Credit : viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Casual outfits on point

    Casual outfits on point

    The little one actually carries himself well with sneakers and T-shirts.

    Photo Credit : viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Camera conscious maybe?

    Camera conscious maybe?

    The little nawab looks so cute with those expressions and signature pose of putting toys in the mouth.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Traditional outfits on point

    Traditional outfits on point

    Whether it be a family photo or a solo photo, the star kid always manages to look good in every frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Like father, Like son

    Like father, Like son

    The little one, with those puppy expressions indeed knows how to be the highlight on the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    What a beautiful brother and sister bonding!

    What a beautiful brother and sister bonding!

    Don’t we all want someone to look at the way, Sara and Taimur look at each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Pure Happiness

    Pure Happiness

    Taimur really has a good bonding with his didi Sara as he’s seen sharing a moment with her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Adorable bhai-behen

    Adorable bhai-behen

    These little ones are indeed keeping all the love in a photograph.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Throwing back to Raksha Bandhan

    Throwing back to Raksha Bandhan

    Sibling goals on point!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

