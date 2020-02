1 / 6

MOST LIKED pictures of the week

The eventful week has finally come to an end. A lot happened this week in the industry that caught our attention. From the promotions of Baaghi 3, to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's baby girl Samisha and Deepika Padukone's ravishing red carpet appearance. Some of the biggest and most glamorous award shows, B Town parties to special screenings, and a lot more went down this week. From Taimur Ali Khan hanging out with Salim Merchant to the love of pink attires, read on as we have lined up for you the most liked Instagram pictures of this week. Check out the list now.

Photo Credit : Instagram