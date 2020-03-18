Taimur Ali Khan has the cutest expressions as he steps out in the city with dad Saif Ali Khan; See PHOTOS

1 / 9

Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's latest PHOTOS

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is the cutest little munchkin and also the most popular star kid in B-Town. He is a paparazzi favourite and is widely popular and loved for his adorable antics and waves to the shutterbugs. Taimur is often spotted post his play dates, at his house, school and many other occasions. He is not only the apple of his parents' eye, but also is the sweetheart of the entire industry. A lot of celebs often post pictures with him and mention how they find him super adorable in their interviews. Taimur is also very often seen with his cousin Inaaya Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Apart from that, he often is clicked spending some fun time with Karan Johar's children Yash and Roohi Johar. Speaking of that, The star kid was recently seen out and about in the city with dad Saif Ali Khan as he got papped. Check out their photos right here.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani