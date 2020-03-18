Home
Taimur Ali Khan has the cutest expressions as he steps out in the city with dad Saif Ali Khan; See PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan, also lovingly known as Tim Tim is the cutest star kid on the block. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son stepped out in the city with father Saif Ali Khan. Check out their photos.
3403 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's latest PHOTOS

    Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's latest PHOTOS

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is the cutest little munchkin and also the most popular star kid in B-Town. He is a paparazzi favourite and is widely popular and loved for his adorable antics and waves to the shutterbugs. Taimur is often spotted post his play dates, at his house, school and many other occasions. He is not only the apple of his parents' eye, but also is the sweetheart of the entire industry. A lot of celebs often post pictures with him and mention how they find him super adorable in their interviews. Taimur is also very often seen with his cousin Inaaya Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Apart from that, he often is clicked spending some fun time with Karan Johar's children Yash and Roohi Johar. Speaking of that, The star kid was recently seen out and about in the city with dad Saif Ali Khan as he got papped. Check out their photos right here.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 9
    The most amazing father-son duo

    The most amazing father-son duo

    Taimur and Saif look amazing as they get spotted in the city.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 3 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This is indeed a picture perfect.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 4 / 9
    Cutest munchkin

    Cutest munchkin

    Tim Tim is not only the cutest munchkin, but also everyone's favourite.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 5 / 9
    Saif and Kareena's bundle of joy

    Saif and Kareena's bundle of joy

    The little star is truly the cutest and this picture is all things love.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 6 / 9
    Tim Tim

    Tim Tim

    We miss Taimur waving to the paparazzi.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 7 / 9
    Happy vibes

    Happy vibes

    We are in love with this click.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 8 / 9
    Simple yet stylish

    Simple yet stylish

    Saif Ali Khan looks absolutely charming in this simple white kurta set.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 9 / 9
    Handsome as ever

    Handsome as ever

    The actor is definitely the epitome of handsome and charming.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

