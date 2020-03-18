/
/
/
Taimur Ali Khan has the cutest expressions as he steps out in the city with dad Saif Ali Khan; See PHOTOS
Taimur Ali Khan has the cutest expressions as he steps out in the city with dad Saif Ali Khan; See PHOTOS
Taimur Ali Khan, also lovingly known as Tim Tim is the cutest star kid on the block. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son stepped out in the city with father Saif Ali Khan. Check out their photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3403 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 18, 2020 06:46 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment