Taimur Ali Khan holds Kareena Kapoor Khan's hand as they visit Karisma Kapoor's house; See PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan get papped in the city

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is the most popular star kids of Bollywood. His fan following is insane. The little nawab has been making several public appearances with Kareena and Saif lately. Just yesterday, he was papped outside Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's house. Also, Kareena who made her Instagram debut this year also keeps sharing his cute antics on her personal account. From learning gardening skills from dad to painting the balcony walls or making a pasta necklace for his mom, Kareena made Taimur's followers happy by sharing his cute moments on Instagram during the lockdown. Whenever Taimur is spotted, fans are delighted to see the munchkin. Today, he stepped out along with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan in the city. Both mother-son duo was papped outside Karisma Kapoor's house. Check out their pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani