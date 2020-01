1 / 11

First photos of the celebs' kids

Bollywood and TV celebrities have their own way of sharing the first photos of their newborn babies. While some celebs share their babies' photos as soon as they are born, there are others who wait for months or so to reveal their babies face to the world. One thing remains constant is that whenever the first photos are released, it takes the internet by storm! Comedy King Kapil Sharma recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife Ginni. There was a lot of curiosity about his daughter's name and how she looks. Finally, Kapil shared pictures of his baby girl on Instagram melting our hearts even more. Well, we certainly can't wait to see more of her pictures on the couple's social media feed. Today, we have compiled a list of adorable star kids and their first baby pictures shared by their celebrity parents.

Photo Credit : Instagram