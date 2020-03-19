Home
Taimur Ali Khan will steal your heart with his cute expressions; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is a star in his own right. If you're a huge fan of Taimur and can't get over his cuteness, here are ten photos of the little nawab that will steal your heart for sure.
  • 1 / 10
    Taimur Ali Khan's cute expressions

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is a star in his own right. The little nawab has a great fan following. Even celebrities are obsessed with him as much as we are. Time and again, Ranbir Kapoor has mentioned that he is one of the biggest fans of Taimur. And just like us, RK stalks his pictures all the time. That's not all! The Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh once expressed his wish to one day work with baby Tim in a movie. Ranveer Singh's wife and actress, Deepika Padukone also revealed that she loves stalking Taimur's pictures every night on Instagram. The little nawab is indeed a star and has surpassed the fan following of many biggies. Every time he steps out in the city, Taimur steals everyone's attention and melts the heart with his cute and adorable expressions. If you're a huge fan of Taimur and can't get over his cuteness, here are ten photos of the little nawab that will steal your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    His cute smile!

    His cute smile will melt your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Teasing paps

    Taimur loves teasing paparazzi and this pic of the munchkin is enough proof.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Sticking his tongue out

    How cute is this snap of Tim!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    And again...!

    The little nawab is blessed with beautiful eyes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Looks so excited

    Taimur's hairstyle demands your attention in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    His pose!

    Taimur is now familiar with the paparazzi and often waves at them.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Cutie patootie

    We wonder what he saw at this moment that he got so excited!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    His favourite ride

    Taimur loves taking a piggyback ride on dad Saif Ali Khan's shoulder.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Beyond adorable

    Seriously, how adorable does he look in this snap!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

