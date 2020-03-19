Taimur Ali Khan will steal your heart with his cute expressions; See PHOTOS

1 / 10

Taimur Ali Khan's cute expressions

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is a star in his own right. The little nawab has a great fan following. Even celebrities are obsessed with him as much as we are. Time and again, Ranbir Kapoor has mentioned that he is one of the biggest fans of Taimur. And just like us, RK stalks his pictures all the time. That's not all! The Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh once expressed his wish to one day work with baby Tim in a movie. Ranveer Singh's wife and actress, Deepika Padukone also revealed that she loves stalking Taimur's pictures every night on Instagram. The little nawab is indeed a star and has surpassed the fan following of many biggies. Every time he steps out in the city, Taimur steals everyone's attention and melts the heart with his cute and adorable expressions. If you're a huge fan of Taimur and can't get over his cuteness, here are ten photos of the little nawab that will steal your heart for sure.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani