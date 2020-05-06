Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Taimur Ali Khan
/
Taimur Ali Khan winning a gold medal on his first sports day is too cute to handle; See THROWBACK photos

Taimur Ali Khan winning a gold medal on his first sports day is too cute to handle; See THROWBACK photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable son, Taimur Ali Khan is a star in his own right. Recently, we came across a few pictures of baby Tim when he attended his first sports day at school. Check out his photos!
5068 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Taimur's FIRST sports day

    Taimur's FIRST sports day

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable son, Taimur Ali Khan is a star in his own right. The little nawab has surpassed the fan following of his parents. Taimur has many fan clubs dedicated to him on social media and it speaks for his insane popularity. Even celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh and more have admitted to being the fan of Tim. Ranbir Kapoor had also revealed that he is a big fan of Taimur and stalks his pictures like everyone else. Taimur became popular the day he was born and well, ever since then, he has been breaking the internet with every picture of his. Due to the lockdown imposed by the government, many fans have been missing Taimur Ali Khan's awwdorable clicks. But thanks to Kareena Kapoor's Instagram as she keeps treating Taimur's fans with his adorable photos. Right from Taimur learning gardening skills from Saif Ali Khan to Bebo flaunting a pasta necklace made by her son and Taimur painting the balcony walls, Kareena's Instagram posts about Taimur Ali Khan are an absolute delight to his fans. Recently, we came across a few pictures of baby Tim when he attended his first sports day at school. Check out his photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    Sports day at Tim's school

    Sports day at Tim's school

    Taimur Ali Khan looked supercute as he participated in his first sports day and Bebo was a part of his special day to cheer him up.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    Dressed in a yellow T-shirt, navy blue pants, and white sneakers, Taimur looked cute beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Baby Tim crying

    Baby Tim crying

    Taimur bursts into tears while cheerleading on his sports day.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Looking for mommy

    Looking for mommy

    A crying Taimur was seen looking out for mom before the competition began.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    By his side

    By his side

    Kareena was seen motivating her son before he participates in the competition.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    And it worked

    And it worked

    Bebo's pep talk worked as he was ready to participate in the relay competition.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Cute as a button

    Cute as a button

    Taimur looks beyond cute in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    There he goes...

    There he goes...

    This is one adorable pic of Taimur.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    He made his mom proud

    He made his mom proud

    Taimur also won a gold medal. How cute!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    Bebo and Taimur are one of the most loved mother-son duos of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kiara Advani: From classic black to velvety pink; Check out these pantsuits donned by the actress
Kiara Advani: From classic black to velvety pink; Check out these pantsuits donned by the actress
Nikki Bella: From posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to touristing; Check out these snaps from her India trip
Nikki Bella: From posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to touristing; Check out these snaps from her India trip
Exes Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber\'s romantic THROWBACK photos will make fans miss \'Jelena\' & their chemistry
Exes Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's romantic THROWBACK photos will make fans miss 'Jelena' & their chemistry
Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan\'s father and daughter moments in THESE photos are priceless
Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's father and daughter moments in THESE photos are priceless
Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim to Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal: Check out the TV\'s star couples proposal stories
Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim to Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal: Check out the TV's star couples proposal stories
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli: 15 Times Virushka\'s PDA broke the internet and gave major couple goals
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli: 15 Times Virushka's PDA broke the internet and gave major couple goals

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement