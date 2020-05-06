/
/
/
Taimur Ali Khan winning a gold medal on his first sports day is too cute to handle; See THROWBACK photos
Taimur Ali Khan winning a gold medal on his first sports day is too cute to handle; See THROWBACK photos
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable son, Taimur Ali Khan is a star in his own right. Recently, we came across a few pictures of baby Tim when he attended his first sports day at school. Check out his photos!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5068 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 6, 2020 03:33 pm
1 / 11
Taimur's FIRST sports day
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable son, Taimur Ali Khan is a star in his own right. The little nawab has surpassed the fan following of his parents. Taimur has many fan clubs dedicated to him on social media and it speaks for his insane popularity. Even celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh and more have admitted to being the fan of Tim. Ranbir Kapoor had also revealed that he is a big fan of Taimur and stalks his pictures like everyone else. Taimur became popular the day he was born and well, ever since then, he has been breaking the internet with every picture of his. Due to the lockdown imposed by the government, many fans have been missing Taimur Ali Khan's awwdorable clicks. But thanks to Kareena Kapoor's Instagram as she keeps treating Taimur's fans with his adorable photos. Right from Taimur learning gardening skills from Saif Ali Khan to Bebo flaunting a pasta necklace made by her son and Taimur painting the balcony walls, Kareena's Instagram posts about Taimur Ali Khan are an absolute delight to his fans. Recently, we came across a few pictures of baby Tim when he attended his first sports day at school. Check out his photos!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 11
Sports day at Tim's school
Taimur Ali Khan looked supercute as he participated in his first sports day and Bebo was a part of his special day to cheer him up.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 11
Too cute to handle
Dressed in a yellow T-shirt, navy blue pants, and white sneakers, Taimur looked cute beyond words.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 11
Baby Tim crying
Taimur bursts into tears while cheerleading on his sports day.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 11
Looking for mommy
A crying Taimur was seen looking out for mom before the competition began.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 11
By his side
Kareena was seen motivating her son before he participates in the competition.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 11
And it worked
Bebo's pep talk worked as he was ready to participate in the relay competition.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 11
Cute as a button
Taimur looks beyond cute in this snap.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 11
There he goes...
This is one adorable pic of Taimur.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 11
He made his mom proud
Taimur also won a gold medal. How cute!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
11 / 11
Cuteness personified
Bebo and Taimur are one of the most loved mother-son duos of Bollywood.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment