Taimur, Roohi and Yash set the cuteness quotient high in these photos

Taimur Ali Khan and Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash Johar are nationwide stars and amongst the most popular star kids. Taimur is also lovingly known as Tim Tim. While Taimur is a paparazzi favourite, we often get some of the most endearing glimpses of Yash and Roohi on Karan Johar's Instagram. Amid the quarantine and lockdown, the industry has come to a standstill. While we all fulfil our movies and reading list, we are also definitely missing our favourite Tim Tim's pictures from his regular playdates and walks with daddy Saif Ali Khan! Meanwhile, Karan Johar has been regularly posting the most hilarious banter with his kids on his Instagram in the series called #LockdownWithTheJohars. The videos are beyond adorable and will leave you in splits. Speaking of that, Taimur Ali Khan, Roohi and Yash are also great friends are often seen together at playdates. Kareena Kapoor Khan and ace filmmaker Karan Johar often share pictures of their munchkins hanging out together at birthday parties and their regular meetings which the netizens cannot stop gushing over. On that note, here are some of the snaps of Taimur with Roohi and Yash which will make you go 'aww'.

Photo Credit : Instagram