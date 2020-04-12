Share your Lockdown Story
Taimur Ali Khan's 8 viral PHOTOS that are beyond cute and broke the internet amid lockdown

Taimur Ali khan is the nation's favourite star kid and a paparazzi favourite. However, due to the lockdown everyone had been missing the little kid. Check out Tim Tim's photos that went viral amid quarantine.
5647 reads Mumbai Updated: April 12, 2020 12:00 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Taimur Ali Khan's viral photos that define cuteness

    Taimur Ali Khan is a nationwide star and amongst the most popular star kids. He is also lovingly known as Tim Tim. He is not only a paparazzi favourite, but also a bigtime craze amongst the B-town celebs. Many celebs have often expressed their fondness for the munchkin. From many stalking his pictures as a guilty pleasure to Ranveer Singh expressing the desire to work with him in the future, Tim Tim is everyone's favourite and there is no denying that. Amid the quarantine and lockdown, the industry has come to a standstill. While we all fulfil our movies and reading list, we are also definitely missing our favourite Tim Tim's pictures from his regular playdates and walks with daddy Saif Ali Khan! However, to our delight, his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has been regularly posting about the little munchkin and his quarantine sessions! From his bathrobe pictures, to his art pieces, gardening sessions with dad Saif Ali Khan to his hand-made 'pasta' jewellery, we are loving it and how! On that note, today we have for you some of the photos of the little munchkin from this quarantine that won over the netizens and broke the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Taimur enjoying his vacation

    In this throwback photo, Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as a button as he plays in the garden.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Enjoying his gardening sessions with daddy

    Taimur enjoyed his gardening sessions with Saif amid lockdown and mum Kareena Kapoor Khan shared it on her Instagram!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Cycling sessions

    Amid coronavirus scare, Taimur's cycling photo at his home will brighten up your day!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Guess who?

    Who do you think is that with the little munchkin?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Throwback vacation photo

    Kareena Kapoor shared this throwback 'beachy' photo of the family that won over the netizens and they were all hearts!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Saif and Taimur's gymnastic snap

    Taimur can be seen trying to pull off a gymnastic move and showing it off in front of his dad Saif Ali Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Unleashing his inner artist

    Tim Tim loves to paint, draw and colour. Bebo has also posted several paintings made by the star kid which definitely prove he is one talented munchkin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    The apple of her eye

    Bebo and Tim Tim's this picture will surely melt your hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

