Taimur Ali Khan's 8 viral PHOTOS that are beyond cute and broke the internet amid lockdown

1 / 9

Taimur Ali Khan's viral photos that define cuteness

Taimur Ali Khan is a nationwide star and amongst the most popular star kids. He is also lovingly known as Tim Tim. He is not only a paparazzi favourite, but also a bigtime craze amongst the B-town celebs. Many celebs have often expressed their fondness for the munchkin. From many stalking his pictures as a guilty pleasure to Ranveer Singh expressing the desire to work with him in the future, Tim Tim is everyone's favourite and there is no denying that. Amid the quarantine and lockdown, the industry has come to a standstill. While we all fulfil our movies and reading list, we are also definitely missing our favourite Tim Tim's pictures from his regular playdates and walks with daddy Saif Ali Khan! However, to our delight, his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has been regularly posting about the little munchkin and his quarantine sessions! From his bathrobe pictures, to his art pieces, gardening sessions with dad Saif Ali Khan to his hand-made 'pasta' jewellery, we are loving it and how! On that note, today we have for you some of the photos of the little munchkin from this quarantine that won over the netizens and broke the internet.

Photo Credit : Instagram