Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Taimur Ali Khan
/
When Taimur Ali Khan ditched casuals for a tribal printed red shirt and raised the cuteness quotient; See Pics

When Taimur Ali Khan ditched casuals for a tribal printed red shirt and raised the cuteness quotient; See Pics

Taimur Ali Khan, the favourite little munchkin of the nation, was often papped by the shutterbugs. Here's a throwback to the time he won over the internet with his cute appearance in a tribal shirt.
5502 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Check out photos of the time Taimur was seen wearing a cute tribal shirt

    Check out photos of the time Taimur was seen wearing a cute tribal shirt

    Taimur Ali Khan is a nationwide star and amongst the most popular star kids. The little munchkin is extremely loved and adored by the entire nation. He is also a bigtime craze amongst the B-town celebs. Many celebs have often expressed their fondness for the munchkin. From many stalking his pictures as a guilty pleasure to Ranveer Singh expressing the desire to work with him in the future, Tim Tim is everyone's favourite and there is no denying that. He is a paparazzi favourite and is often captured at his playdates, walks with dad Saif Ali Khan, regular outings with his nanny and his 'happy wave' is highly missed by the netizens amid lockdown. However, to everyone's delight, his mommy Kareena Kapoor is making sure to give the fans a treat as she keeps posting his photos and adorable #QuaranTim moments on her Instagram. Taimur has loved drawing and exploring his artistic skills. The adorable kid is often seen with a paper and pen, drawing and colouring away somewhere. From his bathrobe pictures to his art pieces, gardening sessions with dad Saif Ali Khan to his hand-made 'pasta' jewellery, his quarantine diaries are the best thing on the internet! We miss the munchkin's regular spottings in the town. Here's taking you down the memory lane to the time Taimur was papped in the city looking cute as usual. However, what stole the show was his attire. The kid was dressed in a tribal printed shirt and jeans with red footwear. Take a look at the photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Cute as a button

    Cute as a button

    We cannot get enough of his adorable antics!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Staring right into the camera

    Staring right into the camera

    The star kid is as photogenic as his mom and dad!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    We miss him being spotted

    We miss him being spotted

    Do you miss seeing the munchkin regularly spotted too?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Stylish as ever

    Stylish as ever

    The cutie was dressed in a red African dashiki print shirt, jeans and matching footwear.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Adorable AF

    Adorable AF

    Taimur is beyond adorable.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Taimur was last spotted with his parents Saif and Kareena taking a stroll on Marine Drive in Mumbai.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement