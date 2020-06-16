/
/
/
When Taimur Ali Khan ditched casuals for a tribal printed red shirt and raised the cuteness quotient; See Pics
When Taimur Ali Khan ditched casuals for a tribal printed red shirt and raised the cuteness quotient; See Pics
Taimur Ali Khan, the favourite little munchkin of the nation, was often papped by the shutterbugs. Here's a throwback to the time he won over the internet with his cute appearance in a tribal shirt.
Written By
Ekta Varma
5502 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 16, 2020 06:05 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7