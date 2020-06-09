When Taimur Ali Khan donned a tracksuit similar to Ranveer Singh & fans loved little Nawab's look; See Photos

1 / 10

Check out this tracksuit donned by the internet's favourite starkid

Taimur Ali Khan was spotted with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad Saif Ali Khan on Sunday. In the evening, Kareena and Saif stepped out with their son Taimur Ali Khan. Pictures from their day-out stormed the internet. The Pataudis as usual made headlines with their outing. Kareena was seen wearing a black floral printed dress, white sneakers and a mask. Saif Ali Khan was clothed in his white staple kurta-pajama set. The little Nawab was dressed in a white tee with white shorts and crocs. Kareena's little one enjoyed a piggyback ride on the shoulders of Saif Ali Khan as they enjoyed a breezy evening. Taimur Ali Khan is without any doubt the most papped celebrity kid in B-Town. Styled often by mommy dearest Kareena Kapoor Khan, the 3-year-old is seen in best styles for every season and occasion. Also the life of the various get-togethers of the Kapoor family, Taimur makes headlines at Kapoor family reunions like Christmas lunch, Diwali parties. His cute expressions and gestures with paparazzi will melt your heart. Today, we have pictures of Tim Tim in a red tracksuit which he twinned with Ranveer Singh in one of his airport looks. Check Photos.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani