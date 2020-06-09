/
When Taimur Ali Khan donned a tracksuit similar to Ranveer Singh & fans loved little Nawab's look; See Photos
Taimur Ali Khan is surely one of the most papped star kids due to his cute looks and there are times he makes headlines with his adorable outfits. Take a look at these photos of a red tracksuit he wore similar to that of Ranveer Singh's.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5140 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 9, 2020 01:54 pm
1 / 10
Check out this tracksuit donned by the internet's favourite starkid
Taimur Ali Khan was spotted with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad Saif Ali Khan on Sunday. In the evening, Kareena and Saif stepped out with their son Taimur Ali Khan. Pictures from their day-out stormed the internet. The Pataudis as usual made headlines with their outing. Kareena was seen wearing a black floral printed dress, white sneakers and a mask. Saif Ali Khan was clothed in his white staple kurta-pajama set. The little Nawab was dressed in a white tee with white shorts and crocs. Kareena's little one enjoyed a piggyback ride on the shoulders of Saif Ali Khan as they enjoyed a breezy evening. Taimur Ali Khan is without any doubt the most papped celebrity kid in B-Town. Styled often by mommy dearest Kareena Kapoor Khan, the 3-year-old is seen in best styles for every season and occasion. Also the life of the various get-togethers of the Kapoor family, Taimur makes headlines at Kapoor family reunions like Christmas lunch, Diwali parties. His cute expressions and gestures with paparazzi will melt your heart. Today, we have pictures of Tim Tim in a red tracksuit which he twinned with Ranveer Singh in one of his airport looks. Check Photos.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
2 / 10
Ranveer's matching tracksuit look
Ranveer wore the same red tracksuit by Adidas when he arrived at Anil Kapoor's 24 promotional event.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
3 / 10
How Taimur wore it?
The cute starkid wore a pair of white sneakers with his red Adidas tracksuit.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
4 / 10
Cost of his sporty look
The cute little tracksuit comes for 35 pounds which is almost Rs. 3,356.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
5 / 10
Taimur started his 2019 in a stylish note
Tim Tim is usually following his stylish mom's footsteps with his cute little dressup charm.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 10
Another celeb who wore the same kind of sporty wear
Actress Alia Bhatt was seen wearing almost the same kind of sportswear as her airport look.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
7 / 10
One of the most stylish duo already
Taimur's popularity has led to many rumours about him making a special appearance in either Kareena or Saif's movies.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
8 / 10
How cute is he!
With those chubby cheeks and little toes, he is just adorable.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
9 / 10
How Ranveer styled his red tracksuit look
Ranveer donned his signature beard with a pair of yellow-tinted gladiator with his red tracksuit and here we can see him with his Gully Boy co star.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Look at this cutie
We can't wait for this lockdown to be over soon so that we get more pictures of this cutie.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
