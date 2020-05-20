When Taimur Ali Khan rocked spiked hair and the internet couldn't stop gushing over his new look

1 / 9

Taimur Ali Khan's spiked hair look

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is one popular star kid of Bollywood. Though he is just 3 years old, Taimur has surpassed the fan following of many. He has many fan pages dedicated to him on social media. The craze for Taimur knows no bounds! Every time he steps out, his adorable photos go viral on the internet and win hearts all the time. He is certainly one of the cutest star kids on the block. Time and again, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have spoken on his popularity. In an interview with a leading daily, Bebo admitted that at times she gets paranoid after seeing the craze around her son. "So much attention on him is scary. The more I think of it, the more I want to put a kaala teeka on him. I don't want him to leave the house. But that's me going overboard." The Veere Di Wedding actress also added that she wants her son to have a normal childhood. "I control my feelings only so that my son can grow up like a regular kid. He deserves to have that chance sans any pressure," said Bebo. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his son's popularity and said, "Unfortunately, I love with the biggest internet star, Taimur Ali Khan, so the paparazzi is always parked outside and I get clicked often." It is not wrong to say that Taimur Ali Khan has surpassed the fan following of his parents as well. Even during the lockdown, Taimur is making a huge buzz for various reasons. All thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who ever since making her Instagram debut has been sharing her munchkin's adorable snaps. Recently, Bebo's goofy snap with Tim went viral on social media. Earlier, Bebo shared Taimur learning gardening skills from daddy Saif Ali Khan and painting the balcony walls. That's not all! The Angrezi Medium star also shared a pic of herself flaunting a pasta necklace made by her son. Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post about Taimur has been an absolute treat to his million followers who miss seeing everyday pictures of him doing various activities, be it riding a horse or learning to play football with dad Saif Ali Khan. Recently, we came across a few photos of the little munchkin when he sported a spiked hairdo and looked way too adorable. Check out!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani