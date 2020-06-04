When Taimur Ali Khan teased the paparazzi and showed his naughty and hilarious side; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

When Tim stuck his tongue out to tease papparazzi

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is one popular and most-loved star kid of Bollywood. As soon as he steps out of the house, his photos and videos go viral. Right from Taimur enjoying a horse ride to playing with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, fans miss seeing him. Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram, Bebo keeps uploading Tim Tim's cute moments. Going by her social media posts about Taimur, Kareena flaunted a pasta necklace made by Taimur. She also shared a picture of Taimur getting a hair cut by Saif Ali Khan and learning gardening skills to painting the balcony walls and more. Taimur Ali Khan's quarantine routine is all about fun. A few weeks ago, Kareena shared a goofy snap with Taimur which went viral on social media. Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Kareena opened up about Taimur's popularity and mentioned that she gets paranoid after seeing the craze around her son. "So much attention on him is scary. The more I think of it, the more I want to put a kaala teeka on him. I don't want him to leave the house. But that's me going overboard," she said. Bebo had also mentioned that she would want her son to grow up like a regular kid. We came across a few pictures of Taimur in which he can be seen teasing the paparazzi while getting snapped. Taimur who is now 3 years old is quite familiar with the paparazzi culture. He often waves hi and says goodbye while getting papped. Without further ado, check out his adorable throwback moments.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani